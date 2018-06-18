'It’s a disgrace' - Diego Maradona hits out at Argentina, but leaps to the defence of Lionel Messi

Independent.ie

Diego Maradona has hit out at Argentina’s players following their lacklustre performance in a 1-1 draw against Iceland on Saturday, but he has insisted Lionel Messi should not be blamed for their disappointing start to the World Cup.

https://www.independent.ie/sport/soccer/world-cup-2018/its-a-disgrace-diego-maradona-hits-out-at-argentina-but-leaps-to-the-defence-of-lionel-messi-37021815.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article37021808.ece/21d27/AUTOCROP/h342/lionel.jpg