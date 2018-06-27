'It bordered on embarrassment' - Didi Hamann hits out at Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer for injury time tactics

Didi Hamann has accused the German football team of letting the country down with their behaviour after the reigning champions were eliminated from the World Cup following a 2-0 loss to South Korea.

The reigning champions were expected to top Group F but instead make their earliest World Cup exit since 1938. An opening loss to Mexico put Germany on the back foot, and although they rallied to beat Sweden 2-1 following a dramatic Toni Kroos winner, they couldn't get past South Korean this afternoon.

Speaking on RTÉ after the game, Germany legend Hamann offered a scathing assessment of his countrymen following their defeat, stating that the team's attitude was poor and that goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, who was dispossed for the final goal after joining the attack, was particularly culpable.

"What summed the whole thing up, is that Manuel Neuer is a fantastic keeper and we are 1-0 down so he plays like an outfield player," Hamann said.

"I don't like it, I don't agree with it and we conceded a second goal. Stay in goal. Everyone is there to do a job. I think it summed the whole tournament up. It's been an ill-disciplined camp, where people did what was right for them and not necessarily right for the team."

"There will be huge criticism," Hamann added.

"You've got to criticise them for the way they represented German football. Towards the end with the Neuer incident, I've got to say that it bordered on embarrassment because this is not how German football has been represented over the last four or five decades. I got knocked out of the European championships in the group stage but you have got to conduct yourself a certain way. They didn't do that."

Hamann also thinks that there will be questions around the future of Germany manager Joachim Low, who previously led the team to a World Cup win and recently signed a new deal.

"The manager extended his contract by another two years before the tournament so he has another four years left," Hamann said.

"It will be very interesting what the thoughts of the FA are and what the press make of it. Last year we thought we are unbeatable for the next decade and within 12 months we are back down to earth."

