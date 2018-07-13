It turns out that a lot of Irish people were interested to see whether or not football would actually come home this World Cup.

Ireland watch when England lose: Croatia defeat does bigger TV numbers than Six Nations and All-Ireland hurling final

England's dream of emulating the men of 1966 came up short in Wednesday night's semi-final after an extra time goal from Mario Mandzukic sealed a 2-1 win for Croatia.

RTÉ have released their viewing figures for the game and they were massive - an average audience of 924,300 people watched the match with the peak figure reaching 1.12m.

To compare those staggering numbers against the most watched TV programmes in 2017, it has the fourth biggest average viewership.

Last night's #WorldCup2018 England v Croatia semi-final was watched by an avg. audience of 924,300 (61% share) on @rte2 with over 200,000 streams on @rteplayer. The peak figure was 1.12m and it was #1 for 15 to 44s. The final airs this Sunday from 3pm on @rte2 and @RTEplayer — RTÉ Press Office (@RTEPress) July 12, 2018

Only the Late Late Toy Show (average 1.35m viewers), the All-Ireland football final between Dublin and Mayo (average 1.14m) and the World Cup playoff between Ireland and Denmark (average 1.04m) generated bigger numbers.

England's defeat was watched by more people than the All-Ireland hurling final between Galway and Waterford, any 2017 Six Nations game and Ireland's dramatic World Cup qualifier win over Wales.

It will be interesting to see where England vs Croatia ranks when the 2018 list is released at the end of the year.

