Ireland watch when England lose: Croatia defeat does bigger TV numbers than Six Nations and All-Ireland hurling final

Soccer Football - World Cup - Semi Final - Croatia v England - Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow, Russia - July 11, 2018 England's Harry Kane, Danny Welbeck, John Stones, Jack Butland and Jordan Pickford look dejected after the match REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Soccer Football - World Cup - Semi Final - Croatia v England - Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow, Russia - July 11, 2018 England's Harry Kane, Danny Welbeck, John Stones, Jack Butland and Jordan Pickford look dejected after the match REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

It turns out that a lot of Irish people were interested to see whether or not football would actually come home this World Cup.

England's dream of emulating the men of 1966 came up short in Wednesday night's semi-final after an extra time goal from Mario Mandzukic sealed a 2-1 win for Croatia.

RTÉ have released their viewing figures for the game and they were massive - an average audience of 924,300 people watched the match with the peak figure reaching 1.12m.

To compare those staggering numbers against the most watched TV programmes in 2017, it has the fourth biggest average viewership.

Only the Late Late Toy Show (average 1.35m viewers), the All-Ireland football final between Dublin and Mayo (average 1.14m) and the World Cup playoff between Ireland and Denmark (average 1.04m) generated bigger numbers.

England's defeat was watched by more people than the All-Ireland hurling final between Galway and Waterford, any 2017 Six Nations game and Ireland's dramatic World Cup qualifier win over Wales.

It will be interesting to see where England vs Croatia ranks when the 2018 list is released at the end of the year.

