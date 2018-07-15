Dublin's O'Connell Street has been turned blue as hundreds of French fans celebrated their side's World Cup victory in Russia this afternoon.

Dublin's O'Connell Street has been turned blue as hundreds of French fans celebrated their side's World Cup victory in Russia this afternoon.

In Pictures: French fans take to the streets of Dublin to celebrate their World Cup triumph

France became world champions for only the second time in their history with a famous 4-2 victory over Croatia, twenty years on from their first World Cup triumph.

Knockout wins over Argentina, Uruguay and Belgium brought the French to the final in Moscow, and President Emmanuel Macron was among those in attendance as 'Les Bleus' saw off the determined challenge of Croatia to take home the title.

While they could not experience the victory on home soil, Irish-based French fans instead took to the streets in Dublin, singing and dancing through the traffic on O'Connell Street, not deterred by the arrival of Gardaí as they celebrated their famous win.

French fans celebrate on O’Connell Street, Dublin after winning the football World Cup. Pic: Mark Condren

French fans celebrate on O’Connell Street, Dublin after winning the football World Cup. Pic: Mark Condren

French fans celebrate on O’Connell Street, Dublin after winning the football World Cup. Pic: Mark Condren

French fans celebrate on O’Connell Street, Dublin after winning the football World Cup. Pic: Mark Condren

French fans celebrate on O’Connell Street, Dublin after winning the football World Cup. Pic: Mark Condren

French fans celebrate on O’Connell Street, Dublin after winning the football World Cup. Pic: Mark Condren

Online Editors