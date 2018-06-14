Sacked Spain coach Julen Lopetegui admits he is "very sad" about his shock departure from the World Cup.

Sacked Spain coach Julen Lopetegui admits he is "very sad" about his shock departure from the World Cup.

'I am very sad' - Ex-Spain manager Julen Lopetegui reacts to his shock sacking

The 51-year-old was relieved of his duties on the eve of the tournament after Spanish Football Federation president Luis Rubiales learned - just five minutes before the official announcement was made - of his deal to become Real Madrid manager after the tournament.

"I am very sad, but hoping that we have a magnificent World Cup and that we win," Lopetegui told reporters from Cadena SER and COPE as left Krasnodar airport for a flight to Madrid. Former Spain coach Javier Clemente has accused Rubiales of being "clueless" in his role.

"Speaking in football terms, in terms of what a club is and what sports management is, Rubiales is clueless," he told radio station Onda Vasca. "He is a rookie and his arguments are always a bit dictatorial."

The Spain squad, with director of football Fernando Hierro now in charge, left Krasnodar bound for Sochi on Thursday ahead of their World Cup opener with Portugal at the weekend.

Press Association