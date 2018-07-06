Sport World Cup 2018

Friday 6 July 2018

World Cup 2018

Fixtures & Results

Brazil BRA 2

Mexico MEX 0

REPORT

Belgium BEL 3

Japan JPN 2

Full Time

Sweden SWE 1

Switzerland SUI 0

REPORT

Colombia COL 1 (3)

England ENG 1 (4)

AET

Uruguay URY 0

France FRA 1

Blog

Brazil BRA

Belgium BEL

England ENG

Sweden SWE

Russia RUS

Croatia CRO

Harry Kane's touching message to battling little fan Ben on the eve of England's World Cup clash

Little Ben is recovering from a brain tumour and his spirits will have been lifted by a message from Harry Kane
Kevin Palmer

Kevin Palmer

England captain Harry Kane may be counting down the hours until he leads his nation into battle against Sweden in the World Cup quarter-finals, but he still found time to sent a touching message to a devoted fan back home.

The England players have won an army of new admirers with their eagerness to meet with fans as well as embrace the media pressures that go with being at a World Cup and Kane's latest gesture further evidence of their efforts to use social media to good effect.

One of the doctors who has been treating little Ben as he battles a brain tumour posted a video of him receiving a replica World Cup, with this message catching Kane's eye as he was tagged into the tweet.

Kane was quick to offer his support to Ben with a Twitter message of his own, as he vowed to do all he could be guide England to World Cup glory in Russia.

An win for Kane and his team-mates against Sweden on Saturday would put a smile on the faces of the English fans, with Ben providing their skipper with extra inspiration heading into the game in Samara.

Online Editors

