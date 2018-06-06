Harry Kane reveals the truth about his weight after Fifa website claimed he was 96kg

Harry Kane insists he is in peak condition for the World Cup after the FIFA website mistakenly listed his weight as 15-and-a-half stone.

The England captain says he is at his "fighting weight" for the tournament in Russia this month, around 89 or 90 kilos rather than the 96 kilos that FIFA stated.

"The lads came over to me yesterday afternoon and said my weight had been put at 96 kilos," Kane said at the England media day, broadcast on Sky Sports HQ. "I don't know if it's been changed but I'm definitely not 15-and-a-half-stone.

"I'm normally about 89 or 90 kilos. We weigh most days when we get up and that's normally my fighting weight." Kane says he is 100 per cent fit heading into the tournament after suffering a few injuries for Tottenham last season.

"I feel really good and training has been of a high intensity," he added. "Obviously everyone is fighting for places and that has pushed everyone along fitness-wise.

"It's been a tough camp and that's what we all needed. "It was good to get some minutes on the weekend and I'm fully refreshed."

England failed to get out of the group stages in Brazil four years ago, but Kane says Gareth Southgate's squad will not be thinking about past World Cup failures.

"The main thing is to believe it can be different," he said.

"It's been tough because for the last 50 years we haven't won anything. "We've got to stay focused on ourselves and not worry about the teams in the past. "We're our own team and our own identity. We've got to enjoy the occasion and we can't wait to get out there and get started."

England start their World Cup campaign against Tunisia in Volgograd on June 18.

The group also includes Belgium and Panama, and Kane revealed that the England squad have been practising penalties before the tournament. "We haven't been doing it every session," Kane said ahead of Thursday's warm-up friendly with Costa Rica in Leeds. "But just now and then the coaches will throw it in at the end when we're a little bit fatigued.

"That's obviously when it's going to happen at the end of extra-time when the lads are tired. "We haven't spoken about it too much because it's about freeing your mind. Just pick where you want to go and go with it."

Online Editors