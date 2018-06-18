Harry Kane header rescues England after wasteful display against Tunisia

An injury time header from captain Harry Kane rescued England as they snatched a late 2-1 victory against Tunisia in their opening World Cup game in Group G.

An injury time header from captain Harry Kane rescued England as they snatched a late 2-1 victory against Tunisia in their opening World Cup game in Group G.

The last gasp goal saved England's blushes in a game where they squandered a number of chances to pull away from their North African opponents.

Kane put England in front on 11 minutes when he powered home a rebound after John Stones' header was pushed into his path, which was a just reward for England's dominant start. However, missed chances from Jesse Lingard, who was guilty of wasting a number of opportunities, and Dele Alli meant that England's lead remained slender.

And England paid for their inaccuracies in front of goal when Kyle Walker took down Ben Youssef in the box with a high arm ten minutes before half time. Despite being thoroughly outplayed, Ferjani Sassi's penalty sent Tunisia in at the break level. The goal took a lot of the sting out of England's challenge, and although they dominated possession after the break, their attack was missing the thrust of the first half.

They piled on the pressure in search of a winner that didn't look like coming, until Kane guided Harry Maguire's header to the net in the 90th to get England's World Cup campaign off to a winning start.

Online Editors