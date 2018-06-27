Sport World Cup 2018

Wednesday 27 June 2018

World Cup 2018

Fixtures & Results

Saudi Arabia SAU 2

Egypt EGY 1

Full Time

Uruguay URY 3

Russia RUS 0

REPORT

Spain ESP 2

Morocco MAR 2

REPORT

Iran IRN 1

Portugal POR 1

REPORT

Denmark DNK 0

France FRA 0

Full Time

Australia AUS 0

Peru PER 2

Full Time

Iceland ISL 1

Croatia CRO 2

Full Time

Nigeria NGA 1

Argentina ARG 2

Full Time

Mexico MEX 0

Sweden SWE 3

Ongoing

South Korea KOR 2

Germany GER 0

Ongoing

Switzerland SUI

Costa Rica CRI

Serbia SRB

Brazil BRA

Senegal SEN

Colombia COL

Japan JPN

Poland POL

England ENG

Belgium BEL

Panama PAN

Tunisia TUN

France FRA

Argentina ARG

Uruguay URY

Portugal POR

Spain ESP

Russia RUS

Croatia CRO

Denmark DNK

Germany dumped out of World Cup for earliest exit since 1938 after South Korea snatch shock win

Germany 0 South Korea 2

KAZAN, RUSSIA - JUNE 27: Marco Reus of Germany looks dejected following his sides defeat in the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group F match between Korea Republic and Germany at Kazan Arena on June 27, 2018 in Kazan, Russia. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images, )
Karolos Grohmann

Defending world champions Germany crashed out of the World Cup after a shock 2-0 loss to South Korea on Wednesday, courtesy of two stoppage-time goals.

South Korea’s Kim Young-gwon scored in added time following a video review and Son Heung-min added another goal just before the final whistle.

The four-time winners, who had not been eliminated in a World Cup first round since 1938, were a shadow of their once dominant selves, managing only two goals in their three group games.

South Korea, also eliminated, had the best early chance of the game when Germany keeper Manuel Neuer spilled a free kick in the 19th minute but managed to recover quickly and slap the ball away.

Nervous Germany increased the pressure after the break and poured forward but despite a one-sided second half they could not find the back of the net before South Korea’s last-gasp double.

Reuters

