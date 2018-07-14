Sport World Cup 2018

Saturday 14 July 2018

World Cup 2018

England ENG 2

Sweden SWE 0

Russia RUS 2 (3)

Croatia CRO 2 (4)

France FRA 1

Belgium BEL 0

England ENG 1

Croatia CRO 2

Belgium BEL

England ENG

France FRA

Croatia CRO

Gary Neville strongly rejects claims of English World Cup over-confidence in a feisty Twitter debate

Kevin Palmer

Kevin Palmer

Gary Neville has dismissed claims that England's 'arrogance' ahead of their World Cup semi-final against Croatia ultimately led to their downfall in Wednesday's semi-final in Moscow.

Croatia captain Luka Modric and several of his team-mates suggested the euphoria whipped up in England as their 'Football's Coming Home' excitement reached fever pitch provided the ultimate motivation for the side that will play France in Sunday's World Cup final.

Yet former England and Manchester United defender Neville has rejected those claims, as he suggested footballers are not motivated by such trivialities when they are in the heat of a battle in the biggest matches of their careers.

Responding to claims from reporter Guillem Ballague that Croatia's players were lifted by what they perceived to be English over-confidence from England's media and supporters, Neville offered these responses:

Former England striker Stan Collymore also joined the debate, with Neville suggesting the notion that Manchester United were inspired to win the 1999 Champions League final as their players had seen the ribbons of opponents Bayern Munich placed on the trophy seconds before United scored two late goals was nonsense:

Neville's Twitter exchanges add to the ongoing debate over the excitement that was whipped up in England as their team unexpectedly progressed to the last four of the World Cup, with former Ireland captain Roy Keane among those who have suggested English fans and their media pundits were misguided in their believe that football was 'coming home' at this summer's World Cup.

