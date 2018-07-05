GarethSouthgateWould: England manager's dignified approach sparks hilarious Twitter movement

England boss Gareth Southgate has earned rave reviews for the calm and collected way he has guided his side to the last eight of the World Cup and fans of the Three Lions are showing their appreciation on Twitter.

One simple tweet started it all:

The hashtag quickly went viral and amateur comedians have chimed in.

Twitter users have had fun imagining the kind acts they could see the former defender carrying out in his everyday life.

Check some of them out below:

#GarethSouthgateWould end the feud between Liam and Noel and get oasis back together — Nathan Hicks (@nathanhicks27) July 5, 2018

#GarethSouthgateWould always give back books you lent him and would've used a bookmark instead of dog-earing the pages — Meggie Dennis (@meggie_dennis) July 5, 2018

#GarethSouthgateWould rescue Liam neesons daughter without killing or offending anyone — tom (@tomrichards82) July 4, 2018

#GarethSouthgateWould simply walk into mordor — Nelson (@BreakingBott) July 4, 2018

#GarethSouthgateWould Know exactly at what angle to PIVOT when helping you upstairs with your new sofa. — Helen Chamberlain (@HellsBellsy) July 4, 2018

#GarethSouthgateWould Pay an equal share of the restaurant bill, even though he didn't have a starter and only drank the tap water. — Richard Peach (@RichardCPeach) July 4, 2018

#GarethSouthgateWould not only make you cups of tea if you were working at his house, he'd get some nice biscuits in specially. — Phlegm Clandango. (@Cain_Unable) July 4, 2018

#GarethSouthgateWould get the first & last round in at the pub. Then, when you remembered 2 weeks later, would reassure you it’s fine, before getting the first round in again. — MindMadeOfMusic (@TazorTullock) July 4, 2018

#GarethSouthgateWould come up to you at the parking ticket machine and say ‘hey I’ve got an hour left on mine and I’m now leaving, do you want it?’ — Charlie (@birchfest) July 4, 2018

#GarethSouthgateWould not give you his last Rolo as he's already given it to a starving puppy.#GarethSouthgateWould then buy you a pack of Rolos. — Slow Mojo (@SlowMojoBand) July 4, 2018

#GarethSouthgateWould give a tired bee some sugar water & check on it every 10 minutes until it was ok again. — Phlegm Clandango. (@Cain_Unable) July 4, 2018

#GarethSouthgateWould stop a conversation about Game of Thrones half way through and say “Has everyone seen it? Dave? No? Right then... let’s talk about something else so we don’t spoil it for Dave” — Мiск Соорег (@themickcooper) July 4, 2018

#GarethSouthgateWould make sure that vegans are catered for at his BBQs. — Jon Robyns 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🦁🦁🦁 (@JRobyns) July 4, 2018

#GarethSouthgateWould send a group email saying he didn’t mind who ate his yoghurt in the fridge and accept he probably didn’t write his name clearly enough on it. He would then enquire how many yoghurts he should bring in for everyone tomorrow — 𝚂𝚎𝚕𝚒𝚗𝚊 𝙹 🐿📖 (@OfSelina) July 4, 2018

#GarethSouthgateWould offer to water your plants while you were on holiday & when you came back the lawn would be mowed & the bins would be out. — Phlegm Clandango. (@Cain_Unable) July 4, 2018

#GarethSouthgateWould proof read your CV and get back to you with constructive feedback within an hour. — It's Pendell to Campbell, Campbell to Rio (@thisismattyp) July 4, 2018

#GarethSouthgateWould know what day to put the bins out after a Bank Holiday. And would let all his neighbours know just in case. — IronLion (@scott161) July 4, 2018

