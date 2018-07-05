Sport World Cup 2018

Thursday 5 July 2018

World Cup 2018

Fixtures & Results

Brazil BRA 2

Mexico MEX 0

REPORT

Belgium BEL 3

Japan JPN 2

Full Time

Sweden SWE 1

Switzerland SUI 0

REPORT

Colombia COL 1 (3)

England ENG 1 (4)

AET

Uruguay URY

France FRA

Brazil BRA

Belgium BEL

England ENG

Sweden SWE

Russia RUS

Croatia CRO

#GarethSouthgateWould: England manager's dignified approach sparks hilarious Twitter movement

England manager Gareth Southgate and Colombia coach Jose Pekerman console Mateus Uribe after his missed penalty
Independent.ie Newsdesk

England boss Gareth Southgate has earned rave reviews for the calm and collected way he has guided his side to the last eight of the World Cup and fans of the Three Lions are showing their appreciation on Twitter.

One simple tweet started it all:

_102381196_firsttweet.jpg

The hashtag quickly went viral and amateur comedians have chimed in.

Twitter users have had fun imagining the kind acts they could see the former defender carrying out in his everyday life.

Check some of them out below:

Online Editors

