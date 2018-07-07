Sport World Cup 2018

Gareth Southgate keeps faith with Dele Alli as England announce team to face Sweden

Dele Alli has had a limited impact at the World Cup (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Dele Alli has been named in the England team to face Sweden in this afternoon's World Cup quarter-final despite questions surrounding his fitness.

The Spurs star was subdued during the last 16 penalty-shootout win against Colombia on Tuesday night, and speculation had been rife that Gareth Southgate would drop the midfielder for today's crucial game.

Instead, Alli keeps his place in Southgate's selection in an unchanged XI from the first knockout game.

England are aiming to qualify for their first World Cup semi-final since 1990, with today's game marking their first apperance in the last eight since losing to Portugal on penalties in 2006.

England XI: Pickford, Walker, Stones, Maguire, Trippier, Young, Henderson, Alli, Lingard, Sterling, Kane.

Sweden XI: XI: Olsen, Lindelof, Granqvist, Augustinsson, Krafth, Larsson, Ekdal, Forsberg, Claesson, Berg, Toivonen.

Online Editors

