Wednesday 27 June 2018

World Cup 2018

Fixtures & Results

Saudi Arabia SAU 2

Egypt EGY 1

Full Time

Uruguay URY 3

Russia RUS 0

REPORT

Spain ESP 2

Morocco MAR 2

REPORT

Iran IRN 1

Portugal POR 1

REPORT

Denmark DNK 0

France FRA 0

Full Time

Australia AUS 0

Peru PER 2

Full Time

Iceland ISL 1

Croatia CRO 2

Full Time

Nigeria NGA 1

Argentina ARG 2

Full Time

Mexico MEX 0

Sweden SWE 3

Ongoing

South Korea KOR 2

Germany GER 0

Ongoing

Switzerland SUI

Costa Rica CRI

Serbia SRB

Brazil BRA

Senegal SEN

Colombia COL

Japan JPN

Poland POL

England ENG

Belgium BEL

Panama PAN

Tunisia TUN

France FRA

Argentina ARG

Uruguay URY

Portugal POR

Spain ESP

Russia RUS

Croatia CRO

Denmark DNK

World Cup hits own goal record

There have already been seven goals scored by players against their own teams in Russia.

Edson Alvarez, right, scored an own goal to give Sweden a 3-0 lead over Mexico (Martin Meissner/AP)
Edson Alvarez, right, scored an own goal to give Sweden a 3-0 lead over Mexico (Martin Meissner/AP)

By Tom White and Pete Fabianski, Press Association Sport

This year’s World Cup has already seen more own goals than any previous edition of the tournament.

Edson Alvarez inadvertently scoring Sweden’s third goal against Mexico was the seventh such moment in just 42 games in Russia, surpassing the entire total from any previous tournament.

Morocco’s Aziz Bouhaddouz was the unfortunate man to set the record in motion in the tournament’s third game, when his flying header deep into injury time flashed past his own keeper Monir El Kajoui to give Iran a surprise 1-0 win.

  • Aziz Bouhaddouz, Morocco 0 Iran 1, June 15
  • Aziz Behich, France 2 Australia 1, June 16
  • Oghenekaro Etebo, Croatia 2 Nigeria 0, June 16
  • Thiago Cionek, Poland 1 Senegal 2, June 19
  • Ahmed Fathi, Russia 3 Egypt 1, June 19
  • Denis Cheryshev, Uruguay 3 Russia 0, June 25
  • Edson Alvarez, Mexico 0 Sweden 3, June 27

Australia, Nigeria, Poland, Egypt and Russia have also suffered, along with Mexico.

The tally represents 6.5 per cent of the 108 goals scored so far in Russia. The previous record of six own goals at France 98, all in the group stage, accounted for just 3.5 per cent of that tournament’s 171 goals while 2014’s five out of 171 was 2.9 per cent.

ipanews_1ecd6508-5c46-4e07-af55-5f995cd3d3c8_embedded850336
(PA Graphic)

The 2006 tournament featured four own goals, as did the high-scoring 1954 edition.

Press Association

