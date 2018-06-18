Sport Fixtures & Results

Monday 18 June 2018

World Cup 2018

Fixtures & Results

France FRA 2

Australia AUS 1

REPORT

Argentina ARG 1

Iceland ISL 1

REPORT

Peru PER 0

Denmark DNK 1

REPORT

Croatia CRO 2

Nigeria NGA 0

REPORT

Costa Rica CRI 0

Serbia SRB 1

REPORT

Germany GER 0

Mexico MEX 1

REPORT

Brazil BRA 1

Switzerland SUI 1

Full Time

Sweden SWE 1

South Korea KOR 0

REPORT

Belgium BEL 3

Panama PAN 0

REPORT

Tunisia TUN 1

England ENG 2

REPORT

Colombia COL

Japan JPN

Poland POL

Senegal SEN

Russia RUS

Egypt EGY

Portugal POR

Morocco MAR

Uruguay URY

Saudi Arabia SAU

Iran IRN

Spain ESP

Denmark DNK

Australia AUS

France FRA

Peru PER

Argentina ARG

Croatia CRO

Brazil BRA

Costa Rica CRI

Nigeria NGA

Iceland ISL

Serbia SRB

Switzerland SUI

Belgium BEL

Tunisia TUN

South Korea KOR

Mexico MEX

Germany GER

Sweden SWE

England ENG

Panama PAN

Japan JPN

Senegal SEN

Poland POL

Colombia COL

Saudi Arabia SAU

Egypt EGY

Uruguay URY

Russia RUS

Spain ESP

Morocco MAR

Iran IRN

Portugal POR

Denmark DNK

France FRA

Australia AUS

Peru PER

Iceland ISL

Croatia CRO

Nigeria NGA

Argentina ARG

Mexico MEX

Sweden SWE

South Korea KOR

Germany GER

Switzerland SUI

Costa Rica CRI

Serbia SRB

Brazil BRA

Senegal SEN

Colombia COL

Japan JPN

Poland POL

Panama PAN

Tunisia TUN

England ENG

Belgium BEL

VAR raises eyebrows for England despite win

Harry Kane was denied two penalties but bounced back to grab the points against Tunisia.

Harry Kane picks himself up after another robust challenge (Adam Davy/PA)
By Press Association Sport staff

England got the opening World Cup win their performance deserved against Tunisia, but frustrations with the video assistant referee system meant it was more dramatic than it might have been.

Gareth Southgate’s side were frustrated by the penalty awarded against Kyle Walker for Tunisia’s goal – but more so by the two decisions not given to Harry Kane after he was manhandled in the penalty area at corners.

Kane had the last laugh and here, Press Association Sport reviews the controversies in the context of the match.

11 minutes: England take the lead

ipanews_87bd7382-d06a-472e-9358-9fe0a5af9572_embedded237076858
Harry Kane, top right, pounces from close range (Tim Goode/PA)

Ashley Young’s corner was headed powerfully goalwards by John Stones and though keeper Mouez Hassen made a superb save – in the process aggravating a shoulder injury which led to him being forced off – Kane followed up to score.

34min: Tunisia penalty

ipanews_87bd7382-d06a-472e-9358-9fe0a5af9572_embedded237077445
Kyle Walker, right, tangles with Fakhreddine Ben Youssef (Tim Goode/PA)

Referee Wilmar Roldan was quick to rule that Walker had blocked Fakhreddine Ben Youssef with his arm as the Tunisia forward chased a cross in the England area. There was no respite from VAR and Ferjani Sassi tucked away the penalty.

41min: Kane denied penalty

Sassi’s challenge on Kane as Tunisia defended a corner was widely likened to either a WWE wrestling move or a rugby tackle, yet neither Roldan nor the video official awarded a penalty.

England’s frustration grew still further as Jesse Lingard’s cute effort just before half-time clipped the outside of the post.

51min: Deja vu for Kane

Tunisia clearly had a plan to prevent the Tottenham frontman attacking corners and this time around, Yassine Meriah was the defender who held on and dropped to the turf on top of him but escaped punishment.

90min+1: England grab the winner

Kane was finally left unattended at a corner and was on hand to meet Harry Maguire’s header with a superbly-directed flick inside the post.

Press Association

