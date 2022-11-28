US captain Tyler Adams scolded by Iranian journalist and responds impressively in tense press conference

USA manager Gregg Berhalter wants to stay focused on football and not politics (Jonathan Brady/PA)

US captain and Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams handled himself impressively when fielding questions from an Iranian journalist on Monday, apologising after being chastised at the World Cup press conference before their crunch clash on Tuesday.

In a tense and unusual news conference on Monday, Adams was scolded by the journalist for his pronunciation of Iran and challenged on representing a country that faces problems with racial discrimination.

The Elland Road man was asked: "First of all, you say you support the Iranian people, but you're pronouncing our country's name wrong.

"Please once and for all, let's get this clear. Second of all, are you okay to be representing a country that has so much discrimination against black people in his own borders? And we saw the Black Lives Matter movement over the past few years. Are you okay to be representing the US, meanwhile, there's so much discrimination happening against black people in America?”

In response, Adams apologised for mispronouncing the name Iran but insisted that his nation has made progress when it comes to discrimination and drew upon his own life experience to expound the importance of education.

“My apologies on the mispronunciation of your country,” he began.

"That being said there's discrimination everywhere you go. One thing that I've learned, especially from living abroad in the past years and having to fit in different cultures and kind of assimilate into different cultures is that in the US, we're continuing to make progress every single day.

"Growing up for me, I grew up in a white family with obviously an African-American heritage and background as well. So I had a little bit of different cultures and I was very, very easily able to assimilate in different cultures.

"Not everyone has that, that ease and the ability to do that and obviously it takes longer to understand and through education, I think it's super important – like you just educated me now on the pronunciation of your country. It's a process I think, is as long as you see progress. That's the most important thing.”

During the conference, United States coach Gregg Berhalter challenged his team to focus on delivering their own required performances rather than background noise surrounding the all-or-nothing final Group B game against Iran.

Having recovered from their opening 6-2 defeat by England to beat Wales, Carlos Queiroz’s squad stand on the verge of Iran taking a place in the knockout stage of the World Cup for the first time.

The USA, meanwhile, have two points after being held by Wales then battling to a goalless draw against England.

Only a win at the Al Thumama Stadium will see Berhalter’s squad through to the last 16 in a match which has been overshadowed by a controversial build-up.

The Iranian Football Federation complained to FIFA about the USA removing the Islamic Republic symbol from the nation’s flag in some social media posts.

With official diplomatic relations between the two countries having been cut in 1980, there is also a political undercurrent against a backdrop of widespread anti-government protests in Iran.

Gregg Berhalter wants to stay out of any political debates (Peter Byrne/PA)

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Gregg Berhalter wants to stay out of any political debates (Peter Byrne/PA)

Berhalter, though, insists the focus for him and his players must remain on football.

“When I think about this match, I know that a lot of other constituents have another feeling towards it, but for us, it is a soccer game against a good team. It’s not much more,” said Berhalter, who stressed none of the coaches or players had been made aware of the social media posts before they went online.

“It’s a knockout game, both teams want to go to the next round and are desperate to go to the next round – and that’s how we’re looking at this match. We are very focused on what we do as a team, as are they.”

Berhalter added: “I don’t want to sound aloof or not caring, but the guys have worked really hard for the last four years.

“We have 72 hours between England and Iran. We really are just focused on how to get past Iran to go to the knockout stage of the tournament.

“Of course, our thoughts are with the people, the whole country, the whole team, everyone – but our focus is on this match.

“We are not looking backwards – there is no talk about the performance against Wales or England now.

“It is really focused on how we can be successful against Iran, and what I see from the group is this tremendous amount of focus, there is no real distractions.

“I know there is a lot going on here, but the group is focused on how do we get a way (into the last 16).”

“It is going to be a tough battle. You have got to have a lot of energy in this game and make sure that we are mentally prepared.”

Carlos Queiroz is looking to take Iran to the knockout stage of a World Cup for the first time (Peter Byrne/PA)

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Carlos Queiroz is looking to take Iran to the knockout stage of a World Cup for the first time (Peter Byrne/PA)

Iran coach Queiroz is determined his team will also adopt the right mindset.

“We have a strong belief that we can play good football tomorrow,” Quierez said. “Good football is the starting point to increase our opportunities to win, and this is exactly our focus.

“When we have the ball, we will try to keep it, enjoy it and to build up our opportunities.

“To win or not to win, this is in the hands of the gods of football and not in our control.”