Sport Fixtures & Results

Tuesday 19 June 2018

World Cup 2018

Fixtures & Results

Costa Rica CRI 0

Serbia SRB 1

REPORT

Germany GER 0

Mexico MEX 1

REPORT

Brazil BRA 1

Switzerland SUI 1

Full Time

Sweden SWE 1

South Korea KOR 0

REPORT

Belgium BEL 3

Panama PAN 0

REPORT

Tunisia TUN 1

England ENG 2

REPORT

Colombia COL 1

Japan JPN 2

REPORT

Poland POL 1

Senegal SEN 2

REPORT

Russia RUS 0

Egypt EGY 0

Ongoing

Portugal POR

Morocco MAR

Uruguay URY

Saudi Arabia SAU

Iran IRN

Spain ESP

Denmark DNK

Australia AUS

France FRA

Peru PER

Argentina ARG

Croatia CRO

Brazil BRA

Costa Rica CRI

Nigeria NGA

Iceland ISL

Serbia SRB

Switzerland SUI

Belgium BEL

Tunisia TUN

South Korea KOR

Mexico MEX

Germany GER

Sweden SWE

England ENG

Panama PAN

Japan JPN

Senegal SEN

Poland POL

Colombia COL

Saudi Arabia SAU

Egypt EGY

Uruguay URY

Russia RUS

Spain ESP

Morocco MAR

Iran IRN

Portugal POR

Denmark DNK

France FRA

Australia AUS

Peru PER

Iceland ISL

Croatia CRO

Nigeria NGA

Argentina ARG

Mexico MEX

Sweden SWE

South Korea KOR

Germany GER

Switzerland SUI

Costa Rica CRI

Serbia SRB

Brazil BRA

Senegal SEN

Colombia COL

Japan JPN

Poland POL

Panama PAN

Tunisia TUN

England ENG

Belgium BEL

Uruguay coach defends Luis Suarez by saying superstars are not ‘robots’

Suarez has made a slow start to the World Cup.

Luis Suarez will win his 100th cap against Saudi Arabia (Credit: Mike Egerton/PA).
Luis Suarez will win his 100th cap against Saudi Arabia (Credit: Mike Egerton/PA).

By Carl Markham, Press Association Sport

Uruguay coach Oscar Tabarez has put a supportive arm around Luis Suarez and told the striker that even Pele, Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi have had bad days.

The Barcelona forward cut a frustrated figure in the 1-0 opening World Cup win over Egypt and appeared well short of the standard which has seen him register 51 goals to become his country’s all-time leading scorer.

However, Tabarez is well aware of the 31-year-old’s enduring quality, and as Suarez prepares to win his 100th cap on Wednesday the coach has told him to stay calm as he looks to open his account against Saudi Arabia in Group A.

Tabarez mentioned the three superstars in relation to Suarez when he gave an interview to South American journalists at the weekend.

“I thought of mentioning those great footballers to underline that thought,” Tabarez said when asked about that analysis at his pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

“Football is something that concerns people and these are not robots who can be programmed to deliver in a certain way.

“We have to be understanding and supportive in times like this; the footballer is the first person to be unhappy with his performance.

“We have to offer them the tools so on bad days they can overcome that.

ipanews_eb4852bd-8654-4c01-93b6-75506d2a97ae_embedded237014162
Luis Suarez had a frustrating World Cup opener against Egypt (Credit: Vadim Ghirda/AP).

“When we give them advice the most important thing is to be serene, cool and calm.

“We all agree perhaps he didn’t have the best of matches against Egypt but he has so much potential.

“In this World Cup we have great strikers with important records. Some of them have scored goals in the opening match.

“All strikers have positive and negative streaks.”

ipanews_eb4852bd-8654-4c01-93b6-75506d2a97ae_embedded236995258
Uruguay coach Oscar Tabarez hailed Luis Suarez’s pivotal role in the national team (Credit: Mark Baker/AP).

Suarez will become the sixth player to win 100 caps for Uruguay, having made his debut in a friendly against Colombia in February 2007.

“Time flies. That is an important number for footballers in their national squad,” Tabarez added, in a press conference shown on fifa.com.

“Over those 100 matches Suarez, perhaps not in all but in most of them, has been a decisive player.

“Of the few things we have achieved he has always played a pivotal role. He has scored very significant goals and provided many assists.”

ipanews_eb4852bd-8654-4c01-93b6-75506d2a97ae_embedded236996145
Midfielder Taiseer al Jassam admits Saudi Arabia have a reputation to restore. (Credit: Victor Caivano/AP).

Saudi Arabia midfielder Taiseer al Jassam admits the underdogs have to restore their reputation after a 5-0 defeat to hosts Russia in the opening match of the tournament.

“We hope to improve our image by proving our presence in the tournament,” he said.

“All we care about is the happiness of the fans.”

Press Association

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport