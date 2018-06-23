Sport Fixtures & Results

Saturday 23 June 2018

World Cup 2018

Fixtures & Results

Denmark DNK 1

Australia AUS 1

REPORT

France FRA 1

Peru PER 0

REPORT

Argentina ARG 0

Croatia CRO 3

REPORT

Brazil BRA 2

Costa Rica CRI 0

REPORT

Nigeria NGA 2

Iceland ISL 0

REPORT

Serbia SRB 1

Switzerland SUI 2

REPORT

Belgium BEL 5

Tunisia TUN 2

REPORT

South Korea KOR 1

Mexico MEX 2

REPORT

Germany GER 2

Sweden SWE 1

REPORT

England ENG

Panama PAN

Japan JPN

Senegal SEN

Poland POL

Colombia COL

Saudi Arabia SAU

Egypt EGY

Uruguay URY

Russia RUS

Spain ESP

Morocco MAR

Iran IRN

Portugal POR

Denmark DNK

France FRA

Australia AUS

Peru PER

Iceland ISL

Croatia CRO

Nigeria NGA

Argentina ARG

Mexico MEX

Sweden SWE

South Korea KOR

Germany GER

Switzerland SUI

Costa Rica CRI

Serbia SRB

Brazil BRA

Senegal SEN

Colombia COL

Japan JPN

Poland POL

Panama PAN

Tunisia TUN

England ENG

Belgium BEL

Twitter reacts as late Kroos goal revives Germany’s World Cup hopes

Germany remain alive in Group F.

Toni Kroos struck Germany’s late winner (Frank Augstein/AP)
By Press Association Sport staff

Toni Kroos struck a dramatic stoppage-time winner from a free-kick as defending champions Germany boosted their World Cup hopes with a 2-1 victory over Sweden.

Joachim Low’s side, who trailed at half-time and had Jerome Boateng sent off at 1-1,  looked to be heading for a costly draw which would have left them on the verge of elimination until Kroos’ superb late intervention.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at how social media reacted to the drama in Sochi.

Former Formula One driver Nico Rosberg had a simple celebration:

As did Kroos’ former side Bayern Munich:

Former England striker Gary Lineker could not believe the turnaround:

While Germany’s official team Twitter account showed a serious of pictures displaying the passion of their side:

Meanwhile, the tournament’s official account was stunned:

Former Germany midfielder Michael Ballack was grateful for the added time:

While current Germany international Mats Hummels, who sat the game out due to a neck injury, let emojis do the talking:

Ex-Australian cricketer turned coach Jason Gillespie tipped Germany to defend their World Cup title on the strength of that performance:

While the German league celebrated the origins of now-Real Madrid player Kroos:

Leroy Sane, left out of the Germany squad, tweeted in German, saying: “Better later than never, Congrats on the win guys, in the end totally deserved!”

And finally, for once, Piers Morgan was lost for words:

Press Association

