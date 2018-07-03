Sport Fixtures & Results

Tuesday 3 July 2018

World Cup 2018

Fixtures & Results

Spain ESP 1 (3)

Russia RUS 1 (4)

REPORT

Croatia CRO 1 (3)

Denmark DNK 1 (2)

AET

Brazil BRA 2

Mexico MEX 0

REPORT

Belgium BEL 3

Japan JPN 2

Full Time

Sweden SWE 1

Switzerland SUI 0

REPORT

Colombia COL 1

England ENG 1

Blog

Uruguay URY

France FRA

Brazil BRA

Belgium BEL

Russia RUS

Croatia CRO

Suarez – One man doesn’t make a team

Uruguay’s Luis Suarez controls the ball during the group A match between Uruguay and Russia at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Samara Arena in Samara, Russia, Monday, June 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
By Press Association Sport staff

Luis Suarez has highlighted Edinson Cavani’s importance to Uruguay but also that “things don’t depend on just one player” ahead of Friday’s World Cup quarter-final against France.

Cavani scored both goals in Saturday’s 2-1 last-16 victory over Portugal before being forced off with an injury.

And on Monday, the Uruguayan Football Association gave an update on the Paris St Germain striker’s condition, saying a scan had shown swelling in his left leg but no muscle tear, and that he was still sore.

On Tuesday an image posted on the team’s official Twitter feed showed him apparently doing work in the gym.

Meanwhile, it was reported that while Cavani did not take part in the day’s outdoor training session with his team-mates, Suarez had appeared to feel some discomfort in his right leg during it, but did then resume training.

Suarez spoke at a press conference after the session and, in quotes reported by goal.com, the Barcelona forward said of Cavani: “The two goals he scored the other day, the team work he has in general, his physical exertion…all of it is important.

“This is a World Cup and Edi’s form is very important, but there are players who can do it in the same way, and we hope even better than him.

“Things don’t depend on just one player. Uruguay have shown we depend on collective work on the pitch.”

Press Association

