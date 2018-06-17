Sport Fixtures & Results

Sunday 17 June 2018

World Cup 2018

Fixtures & Results

Egypt EGY 0

Uruguay URY 1

REPORT

Morocco MAR 0

Iran IRN 1

REPORT

Portugal POR 3

Spain ESP 3

REPORT

France FRA 2

Australia AUS 1

REPORT

Argentina ARG 1

Iceland ISL 1

REPORT

Peru PER 0

Denmark DNK 1

REPORT

Croatia CRO 2

Nigeria NGA 0

REPORT

Costa Rica CRI 0

Serbia SRB 1

REPORT

Germany GER 0

Mexico MEX 1

REPORT

Brazil BRA 1

Switzerland SUI 1

Full Time

Sweden SWE

South Korea KOR

Belgium BEL

Panama PAN

Tunisia TUN

England ENG

Colombia COL

Japan JPN

Poland POL

Senegal SEN

Russia RUS

Egypt EGY

Portugal POR

Morocco MAR

Uruguay URY

Saudi Arabia SAU

Iran IRN

Spain ESP

Denmark DNK

Australia AUS

France FRA

Peru PER

Argentina ARG

Croatia CRO

Brazil BRA

Costa Rica CRI

Nigeria NGA

Iceland ISL

Serbia SRB

Switzerland SUI

Belgium BEL

Tunisia TUN

South Korea KOR

Mexico MEX

Germany GER

Sweden SWE

England ENG

Panama PAN

Japan JPN

Senegal SEN

Poland POL

Colombia COL

Saudi Arabia SAU

Egypt EGY

Uruguay URY

Russia RUS

Spain ESP

Morocco MAR

Iran IRN

Portugal POR

Denmark DNK

France FRA

Australia AUS

Peru PER

Iceland ISL

Croatia CRO

Nigeria NGA

Argentina ARG

Mexico MEX

Sweden SWE

South Korea KOR

Germany GER

Switzerland SUI

Costa Rica CRI

Serbia SRB

Brazil BRA

Senegal SEN

Colombia COL

Japan JPN

Poland POL

Panama PAN

Tunisia TUN

England ENG

Belgium BEL

Steven Zuber denies Brazil as Switzerland snatch famous draw

The midfielder’s header cancelled out Philippe Coutinho’s stunning first-half opener.

Steven Zuber grabbed a point for Switzerland (Themba Hadebe/AP)
Steven Zuber grabbed a point for Switzerland (Themba Hadebe/AP)

By Press Association Sport Staff

Steven Zuber denied Brazil victory in their opening game of the World Cup as battling Switzerland fought back to snatch a famous 1-1 Group E draw in Rostov.

The Hoffenheim defender cancelled out Philippe Coutinho’s stunning first-half opener with a bullet header five minutes after the restart with the South Americans appealing in vain for a push on defender Miranda.

In their first game at the finals since their 7-1 humiliation by Germany four years ago, Brazil created enough chances to win the game, particularly amid a late flurry, but were unable to score a second as they failed to win their opening game at the tournament for just the fifth time in 21 attempts.

Switzerland started confidently and Blerim Dzemaili even threatened to shock the five-times champions with an early flick which flew just over the bar.

However, Tite’s men soon settled and after Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer had got his fingertips to Paulinho’s close-range shot following an exchange of passes between Coutinho and Neymar, they took the lead in style with 20 minutes gone.

Marcelo’s cross was cleared only as far as Coutinho, who took a touch before curling an unstoppable right foot shot beyond the keeper’s despairing dive and inside the far post.

They could have increased their lead 12 minutes before the break when Gabriel Jesus climbed to meet Neymar’s corner, but directed his header harmlessly back in the direction from which it had come.

#HoppSchwiiz #HopSuisse #ForzaSvizzera #HopSvizra 🇨🇭⚽️💪 #BRASUI #WM2018 #CM2018

Posted by Schweizerischer Fussballverband - Association Suisse de Football on Sunday, June 17, 2018

Switzerland responded in determined fashion, but might have conceded again in first-half stoppage time when defender Thiago Silva headed over from another Neymar delivery.

But Vladimir Petkovic’s men were back on terms within five minutes of the restart, much to the annoyance of the Brazilians.

Xherdan Shaqiri curled a corner to the near post where Zuber climbed to power a header home amid ultimately futile protests that he had pushed marker Miranda on his way up.

Brazil’s reaction was concerted as Coutinho saw two shots blocked in quick succession before Neymar’s 58th-minute shot was deflected into the side-netting.

ipanews_522b26c9-cf9b-437d-9725-9449ec5591e2_embedded237059797
Brazil’s Gabriel Jesus (right) had penalty appeals waved away (Themba Hadebe/AP)

But with the Swiss defending for dear life, the South Americans lacked composure and their efforts became increasingly desperate with even Coutinho falling victim when he sliced wide from a promising position with 20 minutes remaining.

Dzemaili failed to trouble keeper Alisson from distance three minutes later, but Swiss hearts were in mouths within seconds when Jesus went down in the area under Manuel Akanji’s challenge, although Mexican referee Cesar Ramos was unmoved.

Substitute Roberto Firmino added fresh impetus after replacing Jesus with 11 minutes left on the clock, but he slashed high and wide from a tight angle when a cross might have been the better option.

Neymar could have stolen the headlines with a later header from William’s cross, but directed the ball straight at a grateful Sommer, who then repelled a 90th-minute effort from Firmino.

However, the keeper was relieved to see Miranda drag an injury-time volley inches wide as his side emerged with a precious point.

Press Association

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport