Sport Fixtures & Results

Wednesday 13 June 2018

World Cup 2018

Fixtures & Results

Russia RUS

Saudi Arabia SAU

Egypt EGY

Uruguay URY

Morocco MAR

Iran IRN

Portugal POR

Spain ESP

France FRA

Australia AUS

Argentina ARG

Iceland ISL

Peru PER

Denmark DNK

Croatia CRO

Nigeria NGA

Costa Rica CRI

Serbia SRB

Germany GER

Mexico MEX

Brazil BRA

Switzerland SUI

Sweden SWE

South Korea KOR

Belgium BEL

Panama PAN

Tunisia TUN

England ENG

Colombia COL

Japan JPN

Poland POL

Senegal SEN

Russia RUS

Egypt EGY

Portugal POR

Morocco MAR

Uruguay URY

Saudi Arabia SAU

Iran IRN

Spain ESP

Denmark DNK

Australia AUS

France FRA

Peru PER

Argentina ARG

Croatia CRO

Brazil BRA

Costa Rica CRI

Nigeria NGA

Iceland ISL

Serbia SRB

Switzerland SUI

Belgium BEL

Tunisia TUN

South Korea KOR

Mexico MEX

Germany GER

Sweden SWE

England ENG

Panama PAN

Japan JPN

Senegal SEN

Poland POL

Colombia COL

Saudi Arabia SAU

Egypt EGY

Uruguay URY

Russia RUS

Spain ESP

Morocco MAR

Iran IRN

Portugal POR

Denmark DNK

France FRA

Australia AUS

Peru PER

Iceland ISL

Croatia CRO

Nigeria NGA

Argentina ARG

Mexico MEX

Sweden SWE

South Korea KOR

Germany GER

Switzerland SUI

Costa Rica CRI

Serbia SRB

Brazil BRA

Senegal SEN

Colombia COL

Japan JPN

Poland POL

Panama PAN

Tunisia TUN

England ENG

Belgium BEL

Salah back in group training with Egypt

Egypt tweeted a photo of the striker in training ahead of the World Cup.

Mo Salah is stepping up his training with Egypt (Amr Nabil/AP)
Mo Salah is stepping up his training with Egypt (Amr Nabil/AP)

By Press Association Sport staff

Mohamed Salah has returned to group training with Egypt ahead of their World Cup opener on Friday as he steps up his rehabilitation from a shoulder injury.

Pictures of the 25-year-old forward taking part in a session with his team-mates, and the message “Back @MoSalah to group training”, appeared on the Egypt national side’s official Twitter feed on Wednesday.

Salah suffered shoulder damage in the Champions League final on May 26 via a tangle with Real Madrid’s Sergio Ramos that led to the Liverpool man having to be substituted in the first half.

After initial fears, the Professional Footballer’s Association, Football Writers Association and Premier League player of the year would be ruled out of the World Cup, the Egyptian Football Federation announced it did not expect Salah to be sidelined for more than three weeks and he was named in the squad for the tournament in Russia.

Friday sees Egypt face Uruguay in Ekaterinburg. The sides are joined in Group A by hosts Russia and Saudi Arabia, who meet in the tournament’s first match a day earlier.

Egypt’s second game is on Monday against Russia in St Petersburg.

Press Association

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport