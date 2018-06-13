Salah back in group training with Egypt

Pictures of the 25-year-old forward taking part in a session with his team-mates, and the message “Back @MoSalah to group training”, appeared on the Egypt national side’s official Twitter feed on Wednesday.

Salah suffered shoulder damage in the Champions League final on May 26 via a tangle with Real Madrid’s Sergio Ramos that led to the Liverpool man having to be substituted in the first half.

After initial fears, the Professional Footballer’s Association, Football Writers Association and Premier League player of the year would be ruled out of the World Cup, the Egyptian Football Federation announced it did not expect Salah to be sidelined for more than three weeks and he was named in the squad for the tournament in Russia.