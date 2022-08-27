Robert Page vows he won’t rush recovering David Brooks back into Wales action

Wales forward David Brooks hopes to complete his cancer recovery with a place at the World Cup in November (Mike Egerton/PA)

Wales boss Robert Page has left the World Cup door open for David Brooks after admitting watching the Bournemouth forward’s return to training after cancer left him emotional.

Brooks signed a new four-year deal with the Cherries this week just 10 months after being diagnosed with stage two Hodgkin lymphoma.

Bournemouth boss Scott Parker says Brooks is “heading certainly in the right direction” ahead of November’s World Cup in Qatar, even though no time frame has been put on his return to action.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

“I’ve seen footage of him training and it’s quite emotional watching it,” said Page, who himself is poised to sign a four-year contract with the Football Association of Wales as the permanent successor to Ryan Giggs.

“What he’s had to go through to get back to that level, it’s incredible. I am just so pleased for him, so we want to take that pressure off him.

“We wouldn’t rush him back. We wouldn’t do that to Bournemouth and we wouldn’t do that to Brooksy.

“Bournemouth have been excellent throughout, how they’ve managed him from what he’s been through from day one.

Expand Close Wales manager Robert Page has left the World Cup door open for David Brooks (Ashley Crowden/FAW) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Wales manager Robert Page has left the World Cup door open for David Brooks (Ashley Crowden/FAW)

“To get him to the level of fitness he’s at, they have been sympathetic and brilliant.”

The 21-times capped Brooks has not played since Bournemouth drew at Peterborough on September 29 of last year.

Brooks received his cancer diagnosis a few weeks later, but announced in May that he had been given the all clear after completing his treatment.

The 25-year-old met up with Page’s squad in June as Wales qualified for their first World Cup since 1958.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

On whether Brooks could make his 26-man squad in Qatar, Page, speaking to the PA news agency while on behalf of M&S Food’s Eat Well, Play Well campaign, said: “I don’t want to put any pressure on him.

“He’ll absolutely get there, whether it’s for September, the World Cup or March.

“He’s part of what we’re doing for Wales moving forward. Whether it’s next week or in six months we’re giving him that time to get back to full fitness.

“It’s not a broken leg he’s had to go through. It’s something really significant and an impact on all the body, not just part of the body.

Expand Close Harry Wilson is expected to recover from a knee injury to be fit for Wales’ World Cup campaign (Zac Goodwin/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Harry Wilson is expected to recover from a knee injury to be fit for Wales’ World Cup campaign (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“It was lovely to see in the video what is means to Brooksy to be back playing football.”

Page also gave an update on Fulham’s Harry Wilson, who suffered a knee injury in pre-season and is set to miss next month’s Nations League games against Belgium and Poland.

“I’ve asked the question (to Fulham) whether he’s going to be fit by September,” Page said.

“Perhaps that’s a little bit unrealistic, but he’ll definitely be fine for Qatar.”

:: Robert Page is working with M&S Food’s Eat Well, Play Well campaign, offering kids the chance to win a training masterclass with the Wales teams. Go to marksandspencer.com/football to find out more.