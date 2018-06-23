Sport Fixtures & Results

Sunday 24 June 2018

World Cup 2018

Fixtures & Results

Brazil BRA 2

Costa Rica CRI 0

REPORT

Nigeria NGA 2

Iceland ISL 0

REPORT

Serbia SRB 1

Switzerland SUI 2

REPORT

Belgium BEL 5

Tunisia TUN 2

REPORT

South Korea KOR 1

Mexico MEX 2

REPORT

Germany GER 2

Sweden SWE 1

REPORT

England ENG

Panama PAN

Japan JPN

Senegal SEN

Poland POL

Colombia COL

Saudi Arabia SAU

Egypt EGY

Uruguay URY

Russia RUS

Spain ESP

Morocco MAR

Iran IRN

Portugal POR

Denmark DNK

France FRA

Australia AUS

Peru PER

Iceland ISL

Croatia CRO

Nigeria NGA

Argentina ARG

Mexico MEX

Sweden SWE

South Korea KOR

Germany GER

Switzerland SUI

Costa Rica CRI

Serbia SRB

Brazil BRA

Senegal SEN

Colombia COL

Japan JPN

Poland POL

Panama PAN

Tunisia TUN

England ENG

Belgium BEL

Low praises Germany for not panicking as World Cup dreams were almost dashed

Germany kept their World Cup hopes alive with a last-gasp winner.

Germany coach Joachim Low praised his players for keeping their nerve during a last-gasp 2-1 win over Sweden (Credit: Frank Augstein/AP).
Germany coach Joachim Low praised his players for keeping their nerve during a last-gasp 2-1 win over Sweden (Credit: Frank Augstein/AP).

By Carl Markham, Press Association Sport

Germany coach Joachim Low praised his players for keeping their nerve during a “roller coaster ride” as a late 2-1 win over Sweden reignited their World Cup hopes.

The defending champions’ chances of making the knockout stages looked slim as, after Marco Reus’ goal cancelled out Marcus Berg’s opener, Jerome Boateng was sent off for a second bookable offence.

However, Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos scored deep into five minutes of added time to put them back on track in Group F.

“Something I did appreciate today is that we didn’t lose our nerves and break out in panic after conceding a goal. We kept a level head,” said Low, who revealed midfielder Sebastian Rudy broke his nose after being accidentally caught by a boot in the first half.

“We never lost hope. Obviously the goal we scored in stoppage time was a bit lucky but it is always a result of our belief in ourselves.

“I was very pleased for him (Kroos) because he was involved in the mistake which led to Sweden’s goal.

“Of course this was a thriller, full of emotions and a roller coaster ride right up to the final whistle.

“We have to play against South Korea in order to be sure we make it to the next round and then everything is open, we will take it as it comes.”

Germany’s wild celebrations at Kroos’ winner were criticised by Sweden coach Janne Andersson, who felt he and his backroom staff were disrespected.

“Some of the Germany leaders on the team celebrated by running in our direction and rubbing it into our faces by making gestures,” he said.

“That really got me really annoyed and angry. There were many people on our bench who were very annoyed.

“People behaved in ways that you don’t do.”

However, Low played down suggestions their actions had been inflammatory.

“I didn’t see any aggressive gestures directed at the Swedish bench at all,” he added.

“I didn’t witness that because after the final whistle we fell into each others’ arms and hugged each other we were so elated.”

Andersson was also unhappy his side were not awarded a penalty early in the first half when Boateng appeared to catch Berg as he ran through on goal.

Polish referee Szymon Marciniak was in no mood to either award a spot-kick or consult VAR and the Sweden boss felt that was a mistake.

“I’m not going to cast any blame – I haven’t watched the situation myself – I can only refer you to the people on our team who have said this is a clear penalty,” he said.

“If we had got that penalty awarded that is possibly what we might have needed to cope with a team like Germany.

“If we have this (VAR) system it is is unfortunate he (Marciniak) feels so secure in the live situation he doesn’t go and have a look.”

Press Association

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport