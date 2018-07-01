Kane glitters without Twitter

Harry Kane says he has limited his use of social media to help him remain focused at the World Cup.

England captain Kane is the top scorer at the tournament in Russia having struck five goals in his team’s opening two wins before being rested against Belgium.

The 24-year-old striker failed to score during the Three Lions’ disastrous Euro 2016 campaign two years ago and admitted that using sites such as Twitter then had a detrimental effect.

Qualified from the group stage. Into the knockouts. Full focus on Tuesday. #ThreeLions #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/xWETmUbv2Q — Harry Kane (@HKane) June 28, 2018

Asked what he learned from his first major international tournament, Kane told ITV Sport: “For me, it’s stay away from the hype of it all.

“I was so excited about the Euros, whether that was being on Twitter all the time, or being on news apps, or getting excited because you want to see what everyone’s talking about.

“I feel like it had a negative effect because I was reading too much, I was thinking too much.

Harry Kane, centre, has starred for England in Russia (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“I feel like I’m at my best when I’m just free in my mind and I’m just playing football, so this tournament I’ve changed that, I’ve stayed off social media as much as possible.”

Kane, who is preparing to return to Gareth Southgate’s starting line-up for Tuesday’s match against Colombia, also revealed he has limited the number of World Games games he has watched in an attempt to ease pressure.

“(I’ve) watched some of the (other) games but not watched too many of the games where you are getting caught up in everything,” he added.

“I think that’s the best possible way to go into any tournament because it’s so big – it’s the biggest sporting event in the world – so it’s hard not to get caught up in the emotions and everything, so I just try and stay clear of that.”

Press Association