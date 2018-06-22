Joachim Low has faith Germany will bounce back from Mexico defeat

Germany boss Joachim Low is confident his side will bounce back against Group F rivals Sweden in Sochi on Saturday.

Low’s reigning champions suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to Mexico in their opening game in Moscow on Sunday and Low expects a big response from his players against Sweden, who saw off South Korea 1-0.

“This week the players have shown a reaction in training, but tomorrow is what counts,” Low told a press conference. Ready to kick on ⚽ #GERSWE#DieMannschaft #ZSMMN #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/1J8kf6Nvb5 — Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) June 22, 2018 “We have to see a reaction and a difference when it comes to performance on the pitch. I’m convinced they will show the right reaction.

“We have to deliver and if we win we’re back in the race. We’ll see how the tournament goes on after that.” Low admitted defeat had been hard to swallow and that his side played without confidence against Mexico.

Working on unlocking that Swedish defence 👍 #GERSWE#DieMannschaft #ZSMMN #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/Nex8IjFjtD — Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) June 22, 2018 “It wasn’t the same team, there wasn’t that self-confidence that we’re used to,” he said. “This week the first few days were not easy because we had to digest that loss against Mexico. It hurt. That goes without saying.

“But the mistakes we made in that match, and there were quite a few, we’ve really analysed them and can put that right. “Right now I feel there’s a positive tension and focus in the team and if we are able to show our quality, that will be the right reaction from the team.”

Confirmation that @matshummels does not feature in final training ahead of #GERSWE ❌#DieMannschaft #ZSMMN #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/ALO0Jl8ziV — Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) June 22, 2018 Low confirmed defender Mats Hummels was a major doubt after twisting his neck during training, so Bayern Munich team-mate Niklas Sule could start.

Sweden’s preparations have been disrupted through illness and injury, but coach Janne Andersson is determined not to let a golden opportunity pass by after his side’s opening win.

Filip Helander, fellow defender Pontus Jansson and midfielder Marcus Rohden did not travel with the rest of the squad from Gelendzhik. Pontus Jansson is one of three Sweden players struggling with illness (Mike Egerton/Empics) All three players have been kept apart from the main group after struggling with stomach upsets, but they are expected to team up with them in Sochi. Striker Isaac Kiese Thelin (ankle) is an injury doubt. ”These are the moments you live for, that you have worked your entire career for,” Andersson told a press conference.

“It’s fun and exciting. We hope to get a result with us, it’s a fantastic opportunity to advance from the group already in the second match.”

Andersson expects Germany to dominate possession against his side, but is confident his players will rise to the challenge. Isaac Kiese Thelin, right, injured his ankle during training (John Walton/Empics) “We have our own game as well and in this type of match we need to be at our best individually and as a team and we have been at that level,” he said. “But against a team like Germany we do expect them to have more possession, that’s absolutely clear.”

