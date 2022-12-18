Glory for Messi, Germany protest and Dave the cat – Qatar World Cup in pictures

The 2022 World Cup was a tournament full of thrills, spills, controversy and contention that ended with Lionel Messi’s Argentina lifting the famous trophy on Sunday.

Here, the PA news agency tells the story of the Qatar tournament in pictures.

Expand Close The opening ceremony of the 2022 World Cup took place at the Al Bayt Stadium (Mike Egerton/PA) / Facebook

Expand Close Empty Budweiser fridges outside the Khalifa International Stadium after it was announced on the eve of the tournament that the sale of alcohol to fans at grounds had been banned (Adam Davy/PA) / Facebook

Expand Close There was further controversy when team captains, including England’s Harry Kane, were told by FIFA they could not wear the ‘OneLove’ armband in matches (Martin Rickett/PA) / Facebook

Expand Close England were not permitted to wear the OneLove armband but support for the LGBTQ+ community was on show at Wembley Stadium (Yui Mok/PA) / Facebook

Expand Close Germany’s players, meanwhile, made their own protest by covering their mouths as they posed for a team photo ahead of their first match with Japan (Mike Egerton/PA) / Facebook

Expand Close The treatment of migrant workers in Qatar was also a big issue. Here, players from the Workers’ Welfare ‘Team 360’ were given signed England shirts and tickets to their opening match against Iran (Martin Rickett/PA) / Facebook

Expand Close Gianni Infantino took aim at European critics of Qatar on the eve of the tournament in an extraordinary hour-long monologue (Nick Potts/PA) / Facebook

Expand Close England kicked off their bid in impressive fashion with a 6-2 mauling of Iran (Martin Rickett/PA) / Facebook

Expand Close Argentina fans turned out in force in Qatar as they hoped to see Lionel Messi follow in Diego Maradona’s footsteps and lift the World Cup (Mike Egerton/PA) / Facebook

Expand Close But the eventual champions suffered a huge early shock when Saudi Arabia beat them courtesy of Salem Al-Dawsari’s winning goal (Adam Davy/PA) / Facebook

Expand Close Richarlison scored one of the goals of the tournament as Brazil beat Serbia in their first match (Peter Byrne/PA) / Facebook

Expand Close Kylian Mbappe, meanwhile, was quickly into his stride as he terrorised defences in Qatar (Nick Potts/PA) / Facebook

Expand Close Japan’s winning goal against Spain caused an intense debate as to whether the ball had gone out before Ao Tanaka (not in picture) scored, with four-time winners Germany knocked out as a result (Mike Egerton/PA) / Facebook

Expand Close Wales were roared on by the ‘Red Wall’ in their first World Cup since 1958 but Robert Page’s men fell at the group stage (Nick Potts/PA) / Facebook

Expand Close Senegal fans also made themselves known as their team progressed to the last 16 (Mike Egerton/PA) / Facebook

Expand Close Cristiano Ronaldo started well as he became the first man to score in five separate World Cups with his goal against Ghana (Martin Rickett/PA) / Facebook

Expand Close But he ended up having to settle for a role on Portugal’s bench (Martin Rickett/PA) / Facebook

Expand Close With the eyes of the world watching his every move again (Mike Egerton/PA) / Facebook

Expand Close Neymar’s World Cup did not go as he would have hoped either (Nick Potts/PA) / Facebook

Expand Close Brazil’s bid for a sixth World Cup success was ended in the quarter-finals by Croatia following a penalty shoot-out (Mike Egerton/PA) / Facebook

Expand Close England also paid the penalty as Harry Kane’s miss against France saw them exit at the quarter-finals (Mike Egerton/PA) / Facebook

Expand Close But they did not return from Qatar empty handed, with Dave the cat adopted by England as their mascot and brought back to the UK with the squad (Martin Rickett/PA) / Facebook

Expand Close Morocco were the tournament’s surprise package as they became the first African team to reach a World Cup semi-final, beating Belgium, Spain and Portugal en route (Adam Davy/PA) / Facebook

Expand Close But their brilliant run was finally ended by holders France (Martin Rickett/PA) / Facebook

Expand Close Theo Hernandez set Les Bleus on their way to a 2-0 win at the Al Bayt Stadium (Martin Rickett/PA) / Facebook

Expand Close Argentina, meanwhile, were making progress, if not necessarily any new friends in the Netherlands (Peter Byrne/PA) / Facebook

Expand Close There were 18 yellow cards and one red shown during a fiery and incident-packed quarter-final at the Lusail Stadium (Martin Rickett/PA) / Facebook

Expand Close Argentina eventually won the clash on penalties (Martin Rickett/PA) / Facebook

Expand Close Croatia won the third place play-off against Morocco (Adam Davy/PA) / Facebook

Expand Close Before France and Argentina met in the final (Adam Davy/PA) / Facebook

Expand Close With Kylian Mbappe, left, and Messi taking centre stage (Nick Potts/PA) / Facebook

Expand Close Messi put Argentina ahead from the spot (Martin Rickett/PA) / Facebook

Expand Close And he enjoyed the celebrations (Adam Davy/PA) / Facebook

Expand Close Angel Di Maria then scored a brilliant second (Martin Rickett/PA) / Facebook

Expand Close Olivier Giroud was not happy about being taken off in the first half as France made a double change (Martin Rickett/PA) / Facebook

Expand Close Mbappe pulled one back for France from the spot in the second half (Adam Davy/PA) / Facebook

Expand Close Before getting a quickfire second to draw France level and take the game to extra time (Adam Davy/PA) / Facebook

Expand Close Mbappe accepted the adulation from France’s fans (Martin Rickett/PA) / Facebook

Expand Close Messi looked to have won it for Argentina with his goal in extra time (Mike Egerton/PA) / Facebook

Expand Close Only for Mbappe to equalise from the penalty spot, earning him a hat-trick and taking the contest to penalties (Adam Davy/PA) / Facebook

Expand Close But Argentina were the ones celebrating at the end as they won the shoot-out to claim World Cup glory (Nick Potts/PA) / Facebook

Expand Close Messi and his team-mates celebrated with the fans (Mike Egerton/PA) / Facebook

