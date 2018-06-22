Sport Fixtures & Results

Friday 22 June 2018

World Cup 2018

Fixtures & Results

Portugal POR 1

Morocco MAR 0

REPORT

Uruguay URY 1

Saudi Arabia SAU 0

REPORT

Iran IRN 0

Spain ESP 1

REPORT

Denmark DNK 1

Australia AUS 1

REPORT

France FRA 1

Peru PER 0

REPORT

Argentina ARG 0

Croatia CRO 3

REPORT

Brazil BRA 0

Costa Rica CRI 0

Ongoing

Egyptian referee to take charge of England’s clash with Panama

The Three Lions were aggrieved by some decisions that went against them in their win over Tunisia.

A coach prepares soccer balls prior to a training session of Japan national team at the 2018 soccer World Cup in Kazan, Russia, Friday, June 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

By Simon Peach, Press Association Chief Football Writer, Repino

Egyptian referee Ghead Grisha will take charge of England’s Group G clash against Panama.

FIFA has announced that the 42-year-old will referee his first World Cup finals match on Sunday in Nizhny Novgorod.

Redouane Achik and Waleed Ahmed will assist Grisha, with Norbert Hauata acting as fourth official.

England will be hoping for better officiating after Monday’s narrow 2-1 win against Tunisia.

Aggrieved by the penalty awarded by referee Wilmar Roldan against Kyle Walker, the lack of intervention by the video assistant referee when Harry Kane was manhandled at corners also grated.

Press Association

