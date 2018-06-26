Egypt part with coach Hector Cuper following World Cup exit

Hector Cuper has left his position as Egypt coach in the wake of their World Cup exit.

The Argentinian and his backroom staff have left their roles after their contracts expired following the 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia on Monday, the Egyptian Football Association confirmed to Press Association Sport.

“Today, the EFA met and thanked all the coaching staff,” the EFA said in a statement. اعلن الاتحاد المصري لكرة القدم @EFA عن توجية الشكر للجهاز الفني و الإداري للمنتخب المصري الأول بعد إنتهاء فترة عملة بنهاية مشاركتة في كأس العالم #روسيا2018 #الفراعنة pic.twitter.com/4CQwwL0drT — Egypt National Football Team (@Pharaohs) June 26, 2018 Egpyt failed to register a point in Russia, losing their opening two Group A matches to Uruguay and the host nation.

Cuper, the former Valencia and Inter Milan coach, was named Egypt boss in March 2015 and he led the team to the final of the 2017 African Nations Cup, where they lost 2-1 to Cameroon. He then guided Egypt to their first World Cup finals in 28 years, but, with star player Mohamed Salah clearly not fully fit following the shoulder injury he suffered in Liverpool’s Champions League final loss to Real Madrid, their time in Russia was an unhappy one.

Press Association