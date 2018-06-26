Sport Fixtures & Results

Tuesday 26 June 2018

World Cup 2018

Fixtures & Results

England ENG 6

Panama PAN 1

REPORT

Japan JPN 2

Senegal SEN 2

REPORT

Poland POL 0

Colombia COL 3

REPORT

Saudi Arabia SAU 2

Egypt EGY 1

Full Time

Uruguay URY 3

Russia RUS 0

REPORT

Spain ESP 2

Morocco MAR 2

REPORT

Iran IRN 1

Portugal POR 1

REPORT

Denmark DNK 0

France FRA 0

Full Time

Australia AUS 0

Peru PER 2

Full Time

Iceland ISL 1

Croatia CRO 2

Full Time

Nigeria NGA 1

Argentina ARG 2

Full Time

Mexico MEX

Sweden SWE

South Korea KOR

Germany GER

Switzerland SUI

Costa Rica CRI

Serbia SRB

Brazil BRA

Senegal SEN

Colombia COL

Japan JPN

Poland POL

Panama PAN

Tunisia TUN

England ENG

Belgium BEL

Egypt part with coach Hector Cuper following World Cup exit

The Argentinian and his backroom staff have left their roles after their contracts expired.

Hector Cuper’s Egypt lost all three games at the World Cup (Nick Potts/PA)

By Press Association Sport staff

Hector Cuper has left his position as Egypt coach in the wake of their World Cup exit.

The Argentinian and his backroom staff have left their roles after their contracts expired following the 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia on Monday, the Egyptian Football Association confirmed to Press Association Sport.

“Today, the EFA met and thanked all the coaching staff,” the EFA said in a statement.

Egpyt failed to register a point in Russia, losing their opening two Group A matches to Uruguay and the host nation.

Cuper, the former Valencia and Inter Milan coach, was named Egypt boss in March 2015 and he led the team to the final of the 2017 African Nations Cup, where they lost 2-1 to Cameroon.

He then guided Egypt to their first World Cup finals in 28 years, but, with star player Mohamed Salah clearly not fully fit following the shoulder injury he suffered in Liverpool’s Champions League final loss to Real Madrid, their time in Russia was an unhappy one.

Press Association

