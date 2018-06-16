Sport Fixtures & Results

Saturday 16 June 2018

World Cup 2018

Fixtures & Results

Russia RUS 5

Saudi Arabia SAU 0

REPORT

Egypt EGY 0

Uruguay URY 1

REPORT

Morocco MAR 0

Iran IRN 1

REPORT

Portugal POR 3

Spain ESP 3

REPORT

France FRA 2

Australia AUS 1

REPORT

Argentina ARG 1

Iceland ISL 1

REPORT

Peru PER 0

Denmark DNK 1

REPORT

Egypt forward Mohamed Salah ‘ready to play against Russia’

Liverpool star Salah continues to recover from the shoulder injury he suffered in the Champions League final last month.

Mohamed Salah has been sidelined by a shoulder problem (AP)

By Press Association Sport staff

Mohamed Salah took part in full training with Egypt on Saturday and will be “ready to play against Russia” if called upon, according to team manager Ihab Leheta.

The Pharaohs’ talisman was left on the bench during the 1-0 defeat by Uruguay in Ekaterinburg on Friday as he continues to recover from the shoulder injury he suffered in the Champions League final last month.

Head coach Hector Cuper said after the loss, which came when Jose Gimenez headed in a late winner from a free-kick, that Egypt had “wanted to avoid any risks” in their opening Group A match.

He added that Liverpool forward Salah was expected to be available against the hosts in Saint Petersburg on Tuesday.

Salah – who scored 44 goals in all competitions for the Reds last season – joined the rest of the Egypt squad during a training session at the Ahmed Arena in Grozny on Saturday evening.

As posted by the official FIFA Egypt Twitter account @FIFAWorldCupEGY, team manager Leheta provided a positive update on the 26-year-old.

Leheta said: “Salah participated in training with his team-mates for the entire session and he is ready to play against Russia according to technical staff.

“Salah did not ask to play against Uruguay. Russia’s game is fateful and difficult because of our defeat against Uruguay. Winning is our only choice.”

Egypt, competing in a first World Cup since 1990, also expected to have midfielder Tarek Hamed available following a back problem.

Cuper’s squad are set to travel to Saint Petersburg on Sunday morning.

Egypt will train at Krestovsky Stadium on Monday evening ahead of Tuesday’s match against Russia, who opened the tournament with a 5-0 trashing of Saudi Arabia in Moscow.

