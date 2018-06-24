Sport Fixtures & Results

Sunday 24 June 2018

World Cup 2018

Fixtures & Results

Brazil BRA 2

Costa Rica CRI 0

REPORT

Nigeria NGA 2

Iceland ISL 0

REPORT

Serbia SRB 1

Switzerland SUI 2

REPORT

Belgium BEL 5

Tunisia TUN 2

REPORT

South Korea KOR 1

Mexico MEX 2

REPORT

Germany GER 2

Sweden SWE 1

REPORT

England ENG 6

Panama PAN 1

REPORT

Japan JPN 1

Senegal SEN 1

Ongoing

Poland POL

Colombia COL

Saudi Arabia SAU

Egypt EGY

Uruguay URY

Russia RUS

Spain ESP

Morocco MAR

Iran IRN

Portugal POR

Denmark DNK

France FRA

Australia AUS

Peru PER

Iceland ISL

Croatia CRO

Nigeria NGA

Argentina ARG

Mexico MEX

Sweden SWE

South Korea KOR

Germany GER

Switzerland SUI

Costa Rica CRI

Serbia SRB

Brazil BRA

Senegal SEN

Colombia COL

Japan JPN

Poland POL

Panama PAN

Tunisia TUN

England ENG

Belgium BEL

‘Bring on Belgium’ – England win has former players buzzing

Harry Kane’s hat-trick inspired England to their biggest ever World Cup win as Gareth Southgate’s men sealed progress to the last 16 with a 6-1 demolition of Panama that puts their rivals on notice.The eye-catching performance caught the eye of a number of current and former players who enjoyed what they saw in Nizhny Novgorod.Here, Press …

England’s Harry Kane celebrates with the match ball (Adam Davy/PA)
England’s Harry Kane celebrates with the match ball (Adam Davy/PA)

By Press Association Sport staff

Harry Kane’s hat-trick inspired England to their biggest ever World Cup win as Gareth Southgate’s men sealed progress to the last 16 with a 6-1 demolition of Panama that puts their rivals on notice.

The eye-catching performance caught the eye of a number of current and former players who enjoyed what they saw in Nizhny Novgorod.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at how many of them reacted on social media.

Press Association

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport