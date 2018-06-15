Sport Fixtures & Results

Friday 15 June 2018

World Cup 2018

Fixtures & Results

Russia RUS 5

Saudi Arabia SAU 0

REPORT

Egypt EGY 0

Uruguay URY 1

REPORT

Morocco MAR 0

Iran IRN 1

REPORT

Portugal POR 3

Spain ESP 3

REPORT

France FRA

Australia AUS

Argentina ARG

Iceland ISL

Peru PER

Denmark DNK

Croatia CRO

Nigeria NGA

Costa Rica CRI

Serbia SRB

Germany GER

Mexico MEX

Brazil BRA

Switzerland SUI

Sweden SWE

South Korea KOR

Belgium BEL

Panama PAN

Tunisia TUN

England ENG

Colombia COL

Japan JPN

Poland POL

Senegal SEN

Russia RUS

Egypt EGY

Portugal POR

Morocco MAR

Uruguay URY

Saudi Arabia SAU

Iran IRN

Spain ESP

Denmark DNK

Australia AUS

France FRA

Peru PER

Argentina ARG

Croatia CRO

Brazil BRA

Costa Rica CRI

Nigeria NGA

Iceland ISL

Serbia SRB

Switzerland SUI

Belgium BEL

Tunisia TUN

South Korea KOR

Mexico MEX

Germany GER

Sweden SWE

England ENG

Panama PAN

Japan JPN

Senegal SEN

Poland POL

Colombia COL

Saudi Arabia SAU

Egypt EGY

Uruguay URY

Russia RUS

Spain ESP

Morocco MAR

Iran IRN

Portugal POR

Denmark DNK

France FRA

Australia AUS

Peru PER

Iceland ISL

Croatia CRO

Nigeria NGA

Argentina ARG

Mexico MEX

Sweden SWE

South Korea KOR

Germany GER

Switzerland SUI

Costa Rica CRI

Serbia SRB

Brazil BRA

Senegal SEN

Colombia COL

Japan JPN

Poland POL

Panama PAN

Tunisia TUN

England ENG

Belgium BEL

‘Amazing’ Ronaldo hailed as ‘greatest goalscorer of all time’ as Twitter reacts

The Real Madrid forward scored his 51st hat-trick of his career to earn Portugal a valuable point in Group B.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring Portugal’s third goal of the game and completing his hat-trick (Adam Davy/Empics)
By Josh Luckhurst, Press Association Sport

Cristiano Ronaldo continued his incredible goalscoring record as he single-handedly earned Portugal a vital point in their World Cup opener with neighbours Spain.

The Real Madrid man scored a hat-trick, capped by a stunning 88th-minute free-kick, as the game ended 3-3.

Bizarrely, it was his first free-kick goal in international tournament football, completing his 51st career treble.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at how social media reacted to Ronaldo’s scintillating display in Sochi.

