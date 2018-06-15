‘Amazing’ Ronaldo hailed as ‘greatest goalscorer of all time’ as Twitter reacts
The Real Madrid forward scored his 51st hat-trick of his career to earn Portugal a valuable point in Group B.
Cristiano Ronaldo continued his incredible goalscoring record as he single-handedly earned Portugal a vital point in their World Cup opener with neighbours Spain.
The Real Madrid man scored a hat-trick, capped by a stunning 88th-minute free-kick, as the game ended 3-3.
Bizarrely, it was his first free-kick goal in international tournament football, completing his 51st career treble.
Here, Press Association Sport looks at how social media reacted to Ronaldo’s scintillating display in Sochi.
OH MY.@Cristiano completes his hat-trick with an incredible free-kick!— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) June 15, 2018
3-3!#PORESP pic.twitter.com/VOs2T9ia8D
JAKSDFDSAHFLJASDFK.JASKDFAS!!!!!!! GOLOOO!!!!! RONALDO!!!!#PORESP | 3-3 | #ConquistaOSonho #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/FZulVQTsZi— Portugal (@selecaoportugal) June 15, 2018
Amazing @Cristiano no words— Franco Baresi (@FBaresi) June 15, 2018
Greatest goal scorer of all time. #Ronaldo #PORvESP— Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) June 15, 2018
I can’t breathe.... it’s illegal what @Cristiano is doing at the #WorldCupRussia #FIFA2018 #FIFA— Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) June 15, 2018
Amazing @Cristiano !!— Gary Neville (@GNev2) June 15, 2018
Ronaldooooooooooooooooo— Peter Schmeichel (@Pschmeichel1) June 15, 2018
OMG what an incredible game. A Ridiculous standard of football. 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 #PortugalSpain #WorldCup2018 #Rusia2018— Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) June 15, 2018
Ronaldo is on 🔥 BOOM @FIFAWorldCup— Kelly Smith MBE (@kelly_smith10) June 15, 2018
Ronaldo scores his 51st hat-trick. His goal was his first successful freekick in a major tournaments at the 45th attempt. Incredible.— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) June 15, 2018
😳😳😳— André Schürrle (@Andre_Schuerrle) June 15, 2018
June 15, 2018
Wow 🙌🏼⚽️👏🏼 @Cristiano https://t.co/sIowrAH6dQ— TIM CAHILL (@Tim_Cahill) June 15, 2018
Ronaldo big game big player biggest stage we are witnessing greatness #Worldcup2018Russia 🇵🇹— Charlie Austin (@chazaustin10) June 15, 2018
51 - Cristiano Ronaldo has scored his 51st career hat-trick (club and country), and his treble was also the 51st hat-trick scored in World Cup history. Symmetry. #PORESP #POR #ESP #WorldCup— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 15, 2018
What a game! Unbelievable quality from both sides in different ways. Cristiano Ronaldo was a true leader out there, took responsibility made some great attacking runs a freekick! Spain played the football they love, unreal to watch! Great night in Sochi! #Worldcup2018Russia— Andrei Kanchelskis (@AAKanchelskis) June 15, 2018
Say no more!!!! @Cristiano— Ronny Johnsen (@JRonnyJohnsen) June 15, 2018
Thank you @Cristiano 👋🏻👋🏻👋🏻now over to you @TeamMessi 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻— Warren Barton (@warrenbarton2) June 15, 2018
Ronaldo the 🐐 can’t even argue it no more 🙈— Rolando Aarons (@RolandoAarons) June 15, 2018
OMG— Lee Dixon (@LeeDixon2) June 15, 2018
Ridiculous game. #CR7 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 over to you #Leo— Joleon Lescott (@JoleonLescott) June 15, 2018
Stop it. Incredible. Cristiano Ronaldo is a GOD. What a game. 3-3 Spain v Portugal. World Cup has began. Cometh the hour to deliver on the Biggest stage. BANG! ⚽️⚽️⚽️💥— John Salako (@JohnSalako) June 15, 2018
What a stunning free kick! Great way to make a hat trick 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻— Matt Le Tissier (@mattletiss7) June 15, 2018
June 15, 2018
