| 2.6°C Dublin

A look back at England’s World Cup results in Qatar after quarter-final defeat

England beat Iran, Wales and Senegal – and drew with the United States – but were foiled by France in the last eight.

England&rsquo;s World Cup is over after a 2-1 quarter-final defeat to France (Adam Davy/PA) Expand

Close

England&rsquo;s World Cup is over after a 2-1 quarter-final defeat to France (Adam Davy/PA)

England’s World Cup is over after a 2-1 quarter-final defeat to France (Adam Davy/PA)

England’s World Cup is over after a 2-1 quarter-final defeat to France (Adam Davy/PA)

By PA Sport Staff

England’s World Cup came to an end with an agonising 2-1 quarter-final defeat by France in Qatar.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the team’s results in the tournament.

England 6 Iran 2 – November 21

The 19-year-old Jude Bellingham kick-started the campaign with his first international goal with Bukayo Saka (two), Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish all scoring. Iran briefly pulled it back to 4-1 and 6-2, with Mehdi Taremi scoring both.

England 0 United States 0 – November 26

A goalless draw against the United States was frustrating (Mike Egerton/PA) Expand

Close

A goalless draw against the United States was frustrating (Mike Egerton/PA)

A goalless draw against the United States was frustrating (Mike Egerton/PA)

A goalless draw against the United States was frustrating (Mike Egerton/PA)

After the high of demolishing Iran, England laboured somewhat against the Unites States as expectations were somewhat dampened after their thrilling start.

England 3 Wales 0 – November 29

Marcus Rashford marked his first start of the tournament with two second-half goals either side of Phil Foden’s strike on his return to the team as progress to the last 16 was secured.

England 3 Senegal 0 – December 4

Jude Bellingham set up Jordan Henderson for only his third England goal (Mike Egerton/PA) Expand

Close

Jude Bellingham set up Jordan Henderson for only his third England goal (Mike Egerton/PA)

Jude Bellingham set up Jordan Henderson for only his third England goal (Mike Egerton/PA)

Jude Bellingham set up Jordan Henderson for only his third England goal (Mike Egerton/PA)

Bellingham was again at the heart of England’s best play as he set up Jordan Henderson for his first international goal in over a year and had a hand in Harry Kane’s strike just before half-time, with Saka scoring his third of the tournament after the break.

The Halfway Line Newsletter

Get the lowdown on the Irish football scene with our soccer correspondent Daniel McDonnell and expert team of writers with our free weekly newsletter.

This field is required

England 1 France 2

Having gone behind to Aurelien Tchouameni’s 25-yard effort, England bounced back after half-time with Kane converting a penalty to equal Wayne Rooney’s all-time goalscoring record. However, Kane could not replicate the feat after Olivier Giroud nodded France in front as the Tottenham striker blazed a late spot-kick over the crossbar.

Most Watched

Privacy