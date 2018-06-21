Sport World Cup 2018

Thursday 21 June 2018

World Cup 2018

Fixtures & Results

Colombia COL 1

Japan JPN 2

REPORT

Poland POL 1

Senegal SEN 2

REPORT

Russia RUS 3

Egypt EGY 1

REPORT

Portugal POR 1

Morocco MAR 0

REPORT

Uruguay URY 1

Saudi Arabia SAU 0

REPORT

Iran IRN 0

Spain ESP 1

REPORT

Denmark DNK 1

Australia AUS 1

REPORT

France FRA 0

Peru PER 0

Ongoing

Argentina ARG

Croatia CRO

Brazil BRA

Costa Rica CRI

Nigeria NGA

Iceland ISL

Serbia SRB

Switzerland SUI

Belgium BEL

Tunisia TUN

South Korea KOR

Mexico MEX

Germany GER

Sweden SWE

England ENG

Panama PAN

Japan JPN

Senegal SEN

Poland POL

Colombia COL

Saudi Arabia SAU

Egypt EGY

Uruguay URY

Russia RUS

Spain ESP

Morocco MAR

Iran IRN

Portugal POR

Denmark DNK

France FRA

Australia AUS

Peru PER

Iceland ISL

Croatia CRO

Nigeria NGA

Argentina ARG

Mexico MEX

Sweden SWE

South Korea KOR

Germany GER

Switzerland SUI

Costa Rica CRI

Serbia SRB

Brazil BRA

Senegal SEN

Colombia COL

Japan JPN

Poland POL

Panama PAN

Tunisia TUN

England ENG

Belgium BEL

Fifa deny referee asked for Cristiano Ronaldo’s shirt at half-time of Portugal vs Morocco

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo sticks out his tongue during the group B match between Portugal and Morocco
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo sticks out his tongue during the group B match between Portugal and Morocco

Ben Rumsby

Fifa has angrily denied extraordinary claims World Cup referee Mark Geiger asked Cristiano Ronaldo for his shirt during Portugal’s win over Morocco.

The governing body cleared Geiger of any wrongdoing after Watford’s Moroccan midfielder Nordin Amrabat said one of Ronaldo’s team-mates had told him the official had sought a memento from the striker who on Wednesday became the highest scoring European in the history of international football.

Fifa said in a statement: “It has been claimed that Mr Geiger asked for the shirt of the captain of Portugal during the half-time interval. Mr Geiger strongly refutes these claims and categorically states that such a request was not made.

“Fifa unequivocally condemns the allegations supposedly made by a member of the Moroccan team.

“Fifa referees are under clear instructions with regard to their behaviour and relationship with the teams at the 2018 Fifa World Cup Russia and it can be confirmed that Mr Geiger has acted in an exemplary and professional manner as an appointed match official.

“Fifa would like to remind teams of their duty to respect all principles of fair play.”

Amrabat, at the centre of a concussion row for being allowed to play on Wednesday just five days after being hospitalised following a serious head injury, made his claims after the match.

He said of Geiger: “I do not know what he is used to, but he was very impressed by Cristiano Ronaldo, and I hear from Pepe that he asked in the first half if he should have his shirt.

“What are we talking about? At the World Cup? It’s not a circus here.”

Ronaldo scored the only goal of Wednesday’s game at the Luzhniki Stadium to condemn Morocco to a second successive Group B defeat, which made them the first country to be eliminated from Russia 2018.

Online Editors

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport