'F*** me, I'm crying' - Gary Lineker leads ecstatic England reaction as ITV pundits go wild celebrating shootout win
England ended their penalty shootout curse at World Cups as Eric Dier fired Gareth Southgate's side into the World Cup quarter-final.
It looked like heartbreak was coming England's way again after Jordan Henderson saw his spot kick saved by David Ospina, but misses from Mateus Uribe and Carlos Bacca allowed Dier to step up and become the hero.
The dramatic victory, after the game finished 1-1 after extra time, means that England will face Sweden in the World Cup quarter-final on Saturday, with a real opportunity to qualify for a first semi-final since 1990.
Naturally, the reaction to England's shootout victory was ecstatic among their fans and former players, with Gary Lineker one of many to post emotional tributes to the team on social media.
One of the most emotional reactions came from ITV pundits Gary Neville, Ian Wright and Lee Dixon, who couldn't hide their joy as England finally banished their penalty shootout demons.
Fuck me, I’m crying. Yes yes yes.— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) July 3, 2018
Football. There is nothing like it. Nothing.— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) July 3, 2018
So pleased for these young lads! Can’t hear it from the anti English tonight. Please let us have this moment #England #penalties— Jimmy Bullard (@jimmybullard) July 3, 2018
So much emotion. We feel you @IanWright0 ! #ENG #ENGCOL #England #WorldCup @England pic.twitter.com/JMqhPmvIIf— IPSWICH TOWN Bible (@ITFC_bible) July 3, 2018
