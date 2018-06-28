England vs Belgium, World Cup: Stunning Januzaj strike gives Belgium the lead
England take on Belgium in a Group G decider, but both sides might prefer to come second to avoid a potential quarter-final clash with Brazil. Kick off is at 7pm and you can follow the action in our live blog.
Online Editors
Related Content
- England and Belgium set for battle of the B teams as Gareth Southgate looks to rest Harry Kane for group decider
- Iran’s Sardar Azmoun retires from international football after receiving abuse
- 'You know the hand grenade is coming, you just don’t know when' - Graeme Souness on working with Eamon Dunphy