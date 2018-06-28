England vs Belgium, World Cup: Both sides rest top players with group winners on possible collision course with Brazil

Independent.ie

England take on Belgium in a Group G decider, but both sides might prefer to come second to avoid a potential quarter-final clash with Brazil. Kick off is at 7pm and you can follow the action in our live blog.

https://www.independent.ie/sport/soccer/world-cup-2018/england-vs-belgium-world-cup-both-sides-rest-top-players-with-group-winners-on-possible-collision-course-with-brazil-37060236.html

