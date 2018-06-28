England fan gets a tattoo to celebrate their 2018 World Cup 'victory' etched onto his stomach

England fans are famous for slightly losing perspective when they show any hint of success at a World Cup, but fanatic Jamie Richardson has taken things to new levels before his national team play in the last-16 of the competition.

England may have opened their World Cup campaign with impressive wins against Tunisia and Panama, but Leeds-based fan Jamie has his confidence to worrying levels.

"I'm that confident England are going to win the World Cup that I've been and had this done," he told the BBC, before proudly displaying his tattoo next to his belly-button.

"It was half-time in the Panama game and we got to 5-0 up and it just hit me, an epiphany. It just came to me and I went, England are gonna win the World Cup this year. You get the tattoo and they will bring it home.

The tattoo that may come back to haunt a confident England football fan

"God said to Noah, you build it and they will come. He said to me, you get it (tattoo) and they will win. That's it, exactly the same, just a couple of thousands years apart."

Jamie concluded his interview with this line: "You know what, we will see who is stupid in two weeks."

That we will Jamie, that we will, with Roy Keane's comments on ITV last weekend summing up the dangers of over-confident in perfect fashion.

Roy Keane offering some much needed perspective to @IanWright0 and @GNev2 on ITV tonight 😂😂 #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/p8A47aj1gp — Kevin Palmer (@RealKevinPalmer) June 24, 2018

