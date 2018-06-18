England 2-1 Tunisia, World Cup: Harry Kane double gets England off to winning start

Independent.ie

England start their World Cup campaign against Tunisia tonight as they look to join Belgium on three points in Group G. Kick off is at 7pm and you can follow all the action in our liveblog.

https://www.independent.ie/sport/soccer/world-cup-2018/england-21-tunisia-world-cup-harry-kane-double-gets-england-off-to-winning-start-37023714.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article37023847.ece/b5cf7/AUTOCROP/h342/kane.jpg