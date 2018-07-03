England 1-1 Colombia: Injury time header denies England as last 16 tie heads to extra time
England will look to book a place in the World Cup quarter-final for the first time since 2002 tonight when they take on Colombia in the last 16. Kick off is at 7pm and you can follow the action in our live blog.
Online Editors
Related Content
- John Aldridge: The hype machine has gone into overdrive but I'm still not convinced by this England team
- Deflected Emil Forsberg strike sends Sweden into quarter-finals
- Sweden edge past Switzerland to claim World Cup quarter-final place