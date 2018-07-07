England 1-0 Sweden, World Cup: Harry Maguire header puts England on course for first semi-final since 1990

Independent.ie

It's England's biggest game for over ten years as they take on Sweden for a place in the World Cup semi-final. Follow all the action in our live blog.

https://www.independent.ie/sport/soccer/world-cup-2018/england-10-sweden-world-cup-harry-maguire-header-puts-england-on-course-for-first-semifinal-since-1990-37090598.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article37090789.ece/cdc61/AUTOCROP/h342/maguire.jpg