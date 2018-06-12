Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has declared his hope that he will be fit for Egypt's World Cup opener against Uruguay on Friday, yet there are fresh concerns over his fitness as he battles to recover from a shoulder injury.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has declared his hope that he will be fit for Egypt's World Cup opener against Uruguay on Friday, yet there are fresh concerns over his fitness as he battles to recover from a shoulder injury.

Egyptian FA cast doubt over Mohamed Salah's hopes of being fit for World Cup opener against Uruguay on Friday

Salah sustained the injury in clash with Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos in the Champions League final in May 26th, casting a doubt over his hopes of leading the Egyptian challenge at Russia 2018.

While Salah has talked up his hopes of starting against Uruguay in Yekaterinburg, Ehab Lehita, the Egyptian FA's managing director, said: "We're keeping an eye on the situation day by day. "We have been following the case since his injury in the final of Champions League. Mohamed trained in Cairo, trained yesterday and is training today. We are watching the situation closely with the doctor.

"He has daily treatment sessions on his shoulder. He trains indoors as well in the gym, and today he trained on the pitch. "He is gradually getting better. However, I cannot confirm today that he will play in the first match. All I can say is that we hope he will play in this match."

Mohamed Salah was forced off in the first half of the Champions League final (Peter Byrne/PA) Salah told reporters on Sunday that he expected to play against Uruguay, before he flew to Russia with the rest of the Egyptian squad. "I promise you, I will do my best to be ready for the World Cup and to achieve the Egyptian dream," stated Salah.

"I feel much better now and I’ll be ready to play against Uruguay."

Online Editors