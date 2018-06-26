Sport World Cup 2018

Diego Maradona appears to need assistance after Argentina win

Diego Armando Maradona celebrates Argentina's victory following the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group D match between Nigeria and Argentina at Saint Petersburg Stadium on June 26, 2018 in Saint Petersburg, Russia. (Photo by Alex Morton/Getty Images)
June 26, 2018 Diego Maradona in the stands REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Argentina great Diego Maradona appeared to need assistance to walk after he watched his national team beat Nigeria at the World Cup on Tuesday, according to a video clip posted on Twitter.

Argentine media, including newspaper La Nacion, said Maradona was treated for low blood pressure in the stadium and was able to leave normally shortly afterwards.

In the video posted by Fernando Schwartz, a well-known sports journalist in Mexico, a man can be seen helping Maradona to stay on his feet as he was led away from his seat overlooking the pitch and into an adjacent room.

A photograph also posted on Twitter appeared to show two medical staff attending to Maradona.

Saint Petersburg Stadium, Saint Petersburg, Russia - June 26, 2018 Diego Maradona during the match REUTERS/Henry Romero
Earlier, he had been captured by television cameras flicking his middle fingers towards the crowd and celebrating wildly as Argentina beat Nigeria 2-1 with the winner coming minutes before the South Americans would have been eliminated from the finals.

The Argentine website of sports broadcaster ESPN said Maradona was taken to hospital. But other Argentine media described the incident as only a scare.

A spokesman for World Cup organisers FIFA said Maradona had left the stadium but could not provide further comment.

A spokesman for Argentina's football association could not immediately be reached.

Reuters

