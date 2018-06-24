Dele Alli replaced by Ruben Loftus-Cheek as Gareth Southgate names England team to face Panama

The Spurs midfielder will be replaced in the team by Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who impressed after coming off the bench late on in England's opening 2-1 win over Tunisia.

Despite speculation that Raheem Sterling might be dropped in favour of Man United winger Marcus Rashford, England manager Gareth Southgate has kept faith with the Man City star as he named an otherwise unchanged team.

An England win today will see them book a place in the last 16, which would then set up a group decider against Belgium next Thursday.