Friday 6 July 2018

World Cup 2018

Fixtures & Results

Brazil BRA 2

Mexico MEX 0

REPORT

Belgium BEL 3

Japan JPN 2

Full Time

Sweden SWE 1

Switzerland SUI 0

REPORT

Colombia COL 1 (3)

England ENG 1 (4)

AET

Uruguay URY 0

France FRA 2

REPORT

Brazil BRA 1

Belgium BEL 2

REPORT

England ENG

Sweden SWE

Russia RUS

Croatia CRO

David Beckham and Zlatan Ibrahimovic broker an unusual bet ahead of England v Sweden

David Beckham having social media fun with Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Photo by Jon Bond - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Kevin Palmer

Former England captain David Beckham has signed up for a pretty unusual bet with Sweden great Zlatan Ibrahimovic, as the two legends prepare to watch their nations do battle in the World Cup quarter-finals on Saturday.

Beckham and Ibrahimovic shared plenty of battles on the field during their illustrious careers that included successful spells at Manchester United and now they have served up some unusual wagers ahead of the last-eight game in Samara.

ipanews_3db2a97f-b4a9-4248-972d-a69c1714f49f_embedded23652347
David Beckham, left, captained England against Sweden when they met in the 2006 World Cup (Martin Rickett/PA)

With Ibrahimovic offering to buy Beckham dinner at any restaurant in the world if England win, Zlatan proposed that his English counterpart would have to buy him anything he wants at Swedish furniture store IKEA.

Beckham was quick to up the ante as he suggested a Sweden win should result in Ibrahimovc wearing an England shirt and eating fish and chips when he watches the Three Lions go into battle in a game at Wembley.

While there are some pricey items on sale at IKEA, Zlatan appeared to get the worse end of the bargain and all England fans will be hoping to see him eating some local cuisine at Wembley later this year.

