Sport World Cup 2018

Tuesday 3 July 2018

World Cup 2018

Fixtures & Results

Spain ESP 1 (3)

Russia RUS 1 (4)

REPORT

Croatia CRO 1 (3)

Denmark DNK 1 (2)

AET

Brazil BRA 2

Mexico MEX 0

REPORT

Belgium BEL 3

Japan JPN 2

Full Time

Sweden SWE

Switzerland SUI

Colombia COL

England ENG

Uruguay URY

France FRA

Brazil BRA

Belgium BEL

Russia RUS

Croatia CRO

Danish FA reports death threats against striker who missed pivotal World Cup penalty to police

Denmark's Nicolai Jorgensen reacts after his penalty miss
Denmark's Nicolai Jorgensen reacts after his penalty miss
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

The Danish Football Association said on Tuesday it has reported death threats made against striker Nicolai Jorgensen to the police, after he endured a barrage of online abuse for missing a World Cup penalty against Croatia.

Jorgensen's miss in Sunday's penalty shootout led to Denmark's elimination from the tournament following a 1-1 stalemate at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium.

"Stop. Our society must never accept death threats - neither against World Cup stars, politicians or others. It is completely unacceptable and indecent," the Danish FA said in a statement on Twitter. "We are reporting the case to the police to end this madness."

Three Danes missed from the spot as Croatia won the shootout 3-2 but Jorgensen was the last to do so, drawing threats and abusive language on his Instagram and Facebook profiles. However, fans responded with a strong show of support for the player.

Online Editors

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport