Croatia star sent home from World Cup after disagreement over coming on against Nigeria

Independent.ie

Croatia striker Nikola Kalinić has been 'exluded' from their World Cup squad after claiming he couldn't come off the bench against Nigeria due to a back injury.

https://www.independent.ie/sport/soccer/world-cup-2018/croatia-star-sent-home-from-world-cup-after-disagreement-over-coming-on-against-nigeria-37023130.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article37023127.ece/30998/AUTOCROP/h342/GettyImages-543023740.jpg