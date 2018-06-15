Sport World Cup 2018

Friday 15 June 2018

World Cup 2018

Fixtures & Results

Russia RUS 5

Saudi Arabia SAU 0

REPORT

Egypt EGY 0

Uruguay URY 1

REPORT

Morocco MAR 0

Iran IRN 0

Ongoing

Cristiano Ronaldo 'accepts jail term and £16.4m fine' but avoids time behind bars as Spanish tax case is settled

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo during training with Portugal in Russia
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo during training with Portugal in Russia

Jack de Menezes

Spanish newspaper El Mundo reported on Friday that Cristiano Ronaldo has agreed to pay a large fine regarding four tax offences, as well as a two-year jail sentence.

However, Spanish law states that a sentence of two years and under for a first offence can be served under probation, meaning that the Real Madrid player would not serve any jail time unless he reoffended during that timeframe.

Ronaldo, 33, is accused of evading €14.7m (£12.8), and denied all allegations when he appeared in Spanish court last summer. But as part of the deal, Ronaldo is reported to have pleaded guilty to the offences and agreed to pay back the alleged evaded fee of €5.7m, plus additional fines and interest.

The report claims that the sanction only has to be signed off by the new director of the Spanish Tax Agency, which would result in all criminal and administrative proceedings coming to a close – although the case with the Public Prosecutor’s office would still need to be resolved.

The five-time Balon d’Or winner is currently in Russia as he looks to play a central role in Portugal’s efforts to win the World Cup.

Independent News Service

