Conor McGregor didn't hold back in his praise for Russian President Vladimir Putin as he attended the World Cup final between France and Croatia on Sunday.

Conor McGregor didn't hold back in his praise for Russian President Vladimir Putin as he attended the World Cup final between France and Croatia on Sunday.

Conor McGregor pays tribute to Russian President Vladimir Putin as he attends the World Cup final

Former UFC champion McGregor posted images on social media as he watched France beating Croatia 4-2 to claim the biggest prize in soccer, while he also poured praise on Putin after revealing he attended the match at the invitation of the Russian leader.

McGregor used his Instagram account to offer a tribute to Putin, as he gave this message to his host in Moscow.

"Today I was invited to the World Cup final as a guest of Russian President Vladimir Putin," stated McGregor.

"This man is one of the greatest leaders of our time and I was honored to attend such a landmark event alongside him.

"Today was an honor for me Mr. Putin. Thank you and congratulations on an amazing World Cup."

McGregor's attendance in Russia comes a few weeks before his next court appearance in New York, after he was charged following an incident at a UFC press event in April.

While it remains to be seen whether McGregor will make a return to UFC combat after his highly lucrative boxing debut against Floyd Mayweather last year is believed to have earned the Dubliner up to $100m, he certainly seemed to enjoy his afternoon watching the showpiece game on the football calendar.

Enjoying the World Cup final in Russia.

A truly amazing spectacle! pic.twitter.com/OEeOBmEp9y — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 15, 2018

Online Editors