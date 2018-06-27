Sport World Cup 2018

Wednesday 27 June 2018

World Cup 2018

Fixtures & Results

Saudi Arabia SAU 2

Egypt EGY 1

Full Time

Uruguay URY 3

Russia RUS 0

REPORT

Spain ESP 2

Morocco MAR 2

REPORT

Iran IRN 1

Portugal POR 1

REPORT

Denmark DNK 0

France FRA 0

Full Time

Australia AUS 0

Peru PER 2

Full Time

Iceland ISL 1

Croatia CRO 2

Full Time

Nigeria NGA 1

Argentina ARG 2

Full Time

Mexico MEX 0

Sweden SWE 3

REPORT

South Korea KOR 2

Germany GER 0

REPORT

Switzerland SUI 2

Costa Rica CRI 2

Full Time

Serbia SRB 0

Brazil BRA 2

Full Time

Senegal SEN

Colombia COL

Japan JPN

Poland POL

England ENG

Belgium BEL

Panama PAN

Tunisia TUN

France FRA

Argentina ARG

Uruguay URY

Portugal POR

Spain ESP

Russia RUS

Croatia CRO

Denmark DNK

Brazil ease past Serbia to top Group E and book last 16 tie with Mexico

Brazil 2 Serbia 0

Brazil's players celebrates after teammate Brazil's Thiago Silva scoring his site's second goal during the group E match between Serbia and Brazil, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Brazil's players celebrates after teammate Brazil's Thiago Silva scoring his site's second goal during the group E match between Serbia and Brazil, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Brian Homewood

Brazil comfortably reached the World Cup last 16 after Paulinho and Thiago Silva scored in each half to give them a 2-0 win over Serbia who were eliminated on Wednesday.

The five-times world champions finished top of Group E with seven points and will face Mexico in the second round. Serbia ended in third place with three points.

Paulinho broke the deadlock in the 36th minute when he timed his run perfectly to reach Philippe Coutinho’s lofted through pass and flick the ball over goalkeeper Vladimir Stojkovic.

Serbia forward Aleksandar Mitrovic had two excellent chances to equalize with close-range headers in the second half before Brazil defender Thiago Silva sealed the game with a near-post header from a corner in the 68th minute.

Reuters

