As it happened: Belgium beat England to set-up a last-16 clash against Japan

Independent.ie

England take on Belgium in a Group G decider, but both sides might prefer to come second to avoid a potential quarter-final clash with Brazil. Kick off is at 7pm and you can follow the action in our live blog.

https://www.independent.ie/sport/soccer/world-cup-2018/as-it-happened-belgium-beat-england-to-setup-a-last16-clash-against-japan-37060236.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article37061331.ece/e4323/AUTOCROP/h342/rashford.jpg