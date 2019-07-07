-
Women's World Cup final: USA take on The Netherlands in today's decider
Welcome to the Women's Workd Cup final liveblog. Catch all the action at the Groupama Stadium in Lyon as the USA bid to retain their title against the reigning European Champions.
